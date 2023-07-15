How to watch 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, start time, live stream, game rosters

The stars of the WNBA have descended upon Sin City as the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will take place tonight from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The game will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air live in primetime on ABC.

For the second year in a row, A’ja Wilson of the hometown Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty were voted on as team captains and the game will feature Team Wilson vs. Team Stewart. This doesn’t come as a shock as the two former MVP’s are anchoring high-powered squads that seem destined to meet each other in the WNBA Finals. Here are the rosters for both teams:

Team Wilson

A’ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces*

Chelsea Gray - Las Vegas Aces*

Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces*

Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings*

Aliyah Boston - Indiana Fever*

Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream

Kelsey Plum - Las Vegas Aces

DeWanna Bonner - Connecticut Sun

Cheyenne Parker - Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun

Rhyne Howard - Atlanta Dream

Elena Delle Donne - Washington Mystics^

Team Stewart

Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty*

Jewell Lloyd - Seattle Storm*

Satou Sabally - Dallas Wings*

Nneka Ogwumike - Los Angeles Sparks*

Brittney Griner - Phoenix Mercury*

Kahleah Copper - Chicago Sky

Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty

Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever

Courtney Vandersloot - New York Liberty

Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx

Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm

*Starter

^Unable to play due to injury

As far as the game itself goes, the WNBA has introduced a handful of new rules to increase the excitement and pace of play during the game. A four-point shot will be introduced during the exhibition as four circles (two on each side of the court) will be placed above the three-point line. The game will also feature a 20-second shot clock instead of the usual 24 and there will be no free throw attempts before the final two minutes of the contest/overtime. Any scenario where a player would normally go to the line, they will automatically be rewarded the points.

How to watch WNBA All-Star Game

Date: Saturday, July 15

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this year’s WNBA All-Star Game, you can stream the action via Watch ABC, WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable login with acces to ABC. If you don’t have a cable login for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.