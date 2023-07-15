 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How much prize money to winner of Wimbledon women’s tournaments

Wimbledon is handing out £2.35 million to the women’s singles winner and £600,000 to the women’s doubles winners this year.

By David Fucillo
This combination of pictures created on July 14, 2023 shows Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova (L) and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reacting during a match of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles tournament comes to a close on Saturday morning when #6 seed Ons Jabeur faces unseeded Markéta Vondroušová in the final. The match starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

The tournament is handing out £16,077,000 in prize money to the women’s singles field, with the winner taking home £2.35 million and the runner-up taking home $1.175 million. In the women’s doubles tournament, the total prize pool is worth £2,582,000, with the winner taking home £600,000 and the runner-up taking home $300,000.

Jabeur is a -210 favorite to win the singles final at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Vondroušová installed at +170. The women’s doubles field features third-seeded Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens taking on Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova. That match will take place on Sunday following the men’s singles final. Hunter and Mertens are -140 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — women and men — receive the same pay.

Singles players

Winner: £2,350,000
Runner-Up: £1,175,000
Semifinalist: £ 600,000
Quarterfinalist: £340,000
Round of 16: £207,000
Round of 32: £131,000
Round of 64: £85,000
Round of 128: £55,000

Singles qualifying

Third round: £36,000
Second round: £21,750
First round: £12,750

Wheelchair

Winner: £60,000
Runner-Up: £31,000
Semifinalist: £21,000
Quarterfinalist: £14,500

Quad wheelchair

Winner: £60,000
Runner-Up: £31,000
Semifinalist: £21,000
Quarterfinalist: £14,500

Doubles teams

Women

Winner: £600,000
Runner-Up: £300,000
Semifinalist: £150,000
Quarterfinalist: £75,000
Third round: £36,250
Second round: £22,000
1st round: £13,750

Mixed

Winner: £128,000
Runner-Up: £64,000
Semifinalist: £32,000
Quarterfinalist: £16,500
Second round: £7,750
First round: £4,000

Wheelchair

Winner: £26,000
Runner-Up: £13,000
Semifinalist: £8,000

Quad wheelchair

Winner: £26,000
Runner-Up: £13,000
Semifinalist: £8,000

More From DraftKings Network