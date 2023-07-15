How much prize money to winner of Wimbledon women’s tournaments

The 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles tournament comes to a close on Saturday morning when #6 seed Ons Jabeur faces unseeded Markéta Vondroušová in the final. The match starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.
The tournament is handing out £16,077,000 in prize money to the women’s singles field, with the winner taking home £2.35 million and the runner-up taking home $1.175 million. In the women’s doubles tournament, the total prize pool is worth £2,582,000, with the winner taking home £600,000 and the runner-up taking home $300,000.
Jabeur is a -210 favorite to win the singles final at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Vondroušová installed at +170. The women’s doubles field features third-seeded Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens taking on Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova. That match will take place on Sunday following the men’s singles final. Hunter and Mertens are -140 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — women and men — receive the same pay.
Singles players
Winner: £2,350,000
Runner-Up: £1,175,000
Semifinalist: £ 600,000
Quarterfinalist: £340,000
Round of 16: £207,000
Round of 32: £131,000
Round of 64: £85,000
Round of 128: £55,000
Singles qualifying
Third round: £36,000
Second round: £21,750
First round: £12,750
Wheelchair
Winner: £60,000
Runner-Up: £31,000
Semifinalist: £21,000
Quarterfinalist: £14,500
Quad wheelchair
Winner: £60,000
Runner-Up: £31,000
Semifinalist: £21,000
Quarterfinalist: £14,500
Doubles teams
Women
Winner: £600,000
Runner-Up: £300,000
Semifinalist: £150,000
Quarterfinalist: £75,000
Third round: £36,250
Second round: £22,000
1st round: £13,750
Mixed
Winner: £128,000
Runner-Up: £64,000
Semifinalist: £32,000
Quarterfinalist: £16,500
Second round: £7,750
First round: £4,000
Wheelchair
Winner: £26,000
Runner-Up: £13,000
Semifinalist: £8,000
Quad wheelchair
Winner: £26,000
Runner-Up: £13,000
Semifinalist: £8,000