How much prize money to winner of Wimbledon women’s tournaments

The 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles tournament comes to a close on Saturday morning when #6 seed Ons Jabeur faces unseeded Markéta Vondroušová in the final. The match starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

The tournament is handing out £16,077,000 in prize money to the women’s singles field, with the winner taking home £2.35 million and the runner-up taking home $1.175 million. In the women’s doubles tournament, the total prize pool is worth £2,582,000, with the winner taking home £600,000 and the runner-up taking home $300,000.

Jabeur is a -210 favorite to win the singles final at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Vondroušová installed at +170. The women’s doubles field features third-seeded Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens taking on Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova. That match will take place on Sunday following the men’s singles final. Hunter and Mertens are -140 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — women and men — receive the same pay.

Singles players

Winner: £2,350,000

Runner-Up: £1,175,000

Semifinalist: £ 600,000

Quarterfinalist: £340,000

Round of 16: £207,000

Round of 32: £131,000

Round of 64: £85,000

Round of 128: £55,000

Singles qualifying

Third round: £36,000

Second round: £21,750

First round: £12,750

Wheelchair

Winner: £60,000

Runner-Up: £31,000

Semifinalist: £21,000

Quarterfinalist: £14,500

Quad wheelchair

Winner: £60,000

Runner-Up: £31,000

Semifinalist: £21,000

Quarterfinalist: £14,500

Doubles teams

Women

Winner: £600,000

Runner-Up: £300,000

Semifinalist: £150,000

Quarterfinalist: £75,000

Third round: £36,250

Second round: £22,000

1st round: £13,750

Mixed

Winner: £128,000

Runner-Up: £64,000

Semifinalist: £32,000

Quarterfinalist: £16,500

Second round: £7,750

First round: £4,000

Wheelchair

Winner: £26,000

Runner-Up: £13,000

Semifinalist: £8,000

Quad wheelchair

Winner: £26,000

Runner-Up: £13,000

Semifinalist: £8,000