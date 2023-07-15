Wimbledon 2023: Markéta Vondroušová wins women’s singles title over Ons Jabeur

Markéta Vondroušová became the first ever unseeded player to win the women’s singles tournament at Wimbledon on Saturday with a victory over No. 6 Ons Jabeur. Vondroušová, ranked 42nd in the world before Wimbledon began, was the second-lowest seed in history to reach the Wimbledon women’s finals (Serena Williams, at No, 81 in 2018, is the only one lower).

The Czech, just 24 years old, reached the finals of the French Open in 2019. She had never won a Grand Slam. She defeated four seeded players in a row to reach the semifinals. This marks Jabeur’s second year in a row as the Wimbledon runner-up.

First Set - Vondroušová 6, Jabeur 4

Vondrousova and Jabeur were back-and-forth for the first four games, trading off victories in a competitive matchup to meet at 4-4. Vondrousova pulled ahead with the fifth game, and an error from Jabeur helped put her over to a win for the first set.

Second Set - Vondroušová 6, Jabeur 4

This was a match of break point after break point, with the two trading off winning each others’ serves. Jabeur pulled ahead, 3-1, and it was looking like the match would be headed to a third set. But Jabeur’s errors pulled her down, allowed Vondrousova to tie it up at 3-3.

Again, the two met at 4-4. Vondrousova broke serve to pull ahead to 5-4, and wrapped things up to become the first unseeded woman to win at Wimbledon.

Here’s a look at Vondrousova’s run to the championship. She entered the tournament with +8000 odds.

1st: Peyton Stearns 6-2, 7-5

2nd: No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-3

3rd: No. 20 Donna Vekic 6-1, 7-5

4th: No. 23 Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

QF: No. 4 Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

SF: Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3

F: No. 6 Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4