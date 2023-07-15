When is the men’s singles final at Wimbledon?

The final round for the men’s singles draw at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships is set for Sunday, July 16 as No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 2 Novak Djokovic. The match will begin at 9 a.m. ET and air on ESPN. Djokovic opens as a -180 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Alcaraz is a +150 underdog.

Djokovic enters the final as the four-time defending champion of the tournament and a win would tie him with Roger Federer for most Wimbledon titles all-time at eight. A victory would also extend his record number of career Grand Slam titles to 24. Djokovic knocked off a pair of top 10 opponents this week to reach this point, downing No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals before defeating No. 8 Jannik Sinner in straight sets during the semifinals on Friday.

Alcaraz has made it to his second career Grand Slam final and will try to go 2-2 after winning last year’s US Open. The world’s top ranked player cruised to a pair of victories this week to reach this point, knocking off No. 6 Holger Rune in straight sets in the quarterfinals before doing the same to No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Friday.

These two competitors have faced each other just twice and each own a victory over the other. Alcaraz knocked off Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open last May, winning the tournament a few days later. Djokovic then defeated Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open last month en route to winning that tournament.