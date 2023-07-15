Who won the women’s title at Wimbledon last year?

The 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles final is set to get started on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. #6 seed Ons Jabeur is facing off against unseeded Markéta Vondroušová with both women looking to claim their first title at the All England Club. Jabeur is competing in the final for a second straight year, while Vondroušová is competing in her first Wimbledon final and second Grand Slam final (2019 French Open).

A year ago, Jabeur lost in the final to Elena Rybakina. Jabeur was the #3 seed in that tournament while Rybakina was the #17 seed. Rybakina won the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Due to numerous upsets in the women’s field, Rybakina only played two matches against seeded opponents, with the win over Jabeur and a semifinal win over #16 Simona Halep.

Rybakina and Jabeur met again this year, this time in the quarterfinals. Rybakina was the #3 seed in this year’s tournament. Jabeur won in three sets, 6-7, 6-4, 6-1.

This year marks Vondroušová’s fifth appearance at Wimbledon. She lost in the first round in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and then lost in the second round in 2021.