Markéta Vondroušová vs. Ons Jabeur: How to watch women’s singles final on Saturday, July 15

The final round for the women’s singles draw at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships is set for Saturday, July 13 as No. 6 Ons Jabeur will face Markéta Vondroušová. The match begins at 9 a.m. ET and air on ESPN.

Vondroušová is the first unranked player to reach the final at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963. The Czech competitor was able to take out No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals before downing Elina Svitolina in the semis to make the championship round. This is her second career Grand Slam final, previously reaching the 2019 French Open final.

Jabeur is in her second straight Wimbledon final and will try to come out on top after losing to Elena Rybakina last year. She was able to topple Rybakina in the quarterfinals of this year’s tournament before defeating Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets in the semifinals. This is Jabeur’s third career Grand Slam final and is aiming for her first career victory in one.

These two have faced each other quite often and are 3-3 against each other for their careers. Jabeur has won both of their matchups this year, defeating Vondroušová in the second round of the Australian Open in January before winning again in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters back in March.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Women’s schedule

Date: Saturday, July 15

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jabeur -210

Vondroušová +170

Total games

Over 21.5 -125

Under 21.5 +100

Total sets

Over 2.5 +115

Under 2.5 -175

Any set to finish 6-0

Yes +800

No -2000