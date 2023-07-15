Wimbledon live stream: How to watch men’s semifinals on Friday, July 14

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships are nearing their conclusion and the semifinal round of the men’s singles draw is set to take place on Friday, July 14. The matches will take place on Center Court at the All England Club in Wimbledon, England, and will air on ESPN.

The first matchup will feature No. 2 Novak Djokovic clashing with No. 8 Jannik Sinner. Djokovic is gunning to make his fifth straight Wimbledon final while the 21-year-old Sinner is looking to reach his first-ever final at a Grand Slam tournament. The second matchup will feature No. 1 Carlos Alcarez battling No. 3 Daniil Medvedev. Both men will try to reach the Wimbledon final for the first time in their respective careers.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds by DraftKings Sportsbook with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

8:30 a.m. ET: No. 2 Novak Djokovic (-475) vs. No. 8 Jannik Sinner (+370)

10:30 a.m. ET: No. 1 Carlos Alcarez (-250) vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev (+205)

How to live stream men’s semifinals

Coverage of the gentleman’s quarterfinals will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you to subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.