 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Odds for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva on Saturday, July 15

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Christian Crittenden
MMA: UFC Fight Night-San Antonio - Holm vs Santos Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night is set to return to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 15. There is a 13-bout card headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout between No.3 Holly Holm and No. 10 Mayra Bueno Silva. The prelims will begin at 7:00 p.m. EDT with the main card set to follow at 10:00 p.m EDT. Both will be available for streaming on ESPN and ESPN+.

Holm (15-6) made waves in the UFC when she pulled off a stunning upset of Ronda Rousey to get her career started. She would lose her title in her next fight and has failed to regain it since then despite having several opportunities to win it. Bueno Silva (10-2-1) is climbing up the women’s bantamweight division, and a win against Holm can vault her up even higher. She has won three straight, dating back to April 2022.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Holly Holm: -165
Mayra Bueno Silva: +140

Junyong Park: -145
Albert Duraev: +125

Dumont: -140
Chandler: +120

Francisco Prado: -115
Ottman Azaitar: -105

Nazim Sadykhov: -135
Terrance McKinney: +115

Preliminary card

Melsik Baghdasaryan: -165
Tucker Lutz: +140

Viktoriia Dudakova: -210
Istela Nunes: +180

Melquizael Costa: -205
Austin Lingo: +175

Jack Della Maddalena: -625
Bassil Hafez: +440

Evan Elder: -295
Genaro Valdez: +245

Azat Maksum: -410
Tyson Nam: +310

Alex Munoz: -175
Carl Deaton: +150

Ailin Perez: -200
Ashlee Evans-Smith: +170

More From DraftKings Network