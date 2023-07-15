Odds for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva on Saturday, July 15

UFC Fight Night is set to return to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 15. There is a 13-bout card headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout between No.3 Holly Holm and No. 10 Mayra Bueno Silva. The prelims will begin at 7:00 p.m. EDT with the main card set to follow at 10:00 p.m EDT. Both will be available for streaming on ESPN and ESPN+.
Holm (15-6) made waves in the UFC when she pulled off a stunning upset of Ronda Rousey to get her career started. She would lose her title in her next fight and has failed to regain it since then despite having several opportunities to win it. Bueno Silva (10-2-1) is climbing up the women’s bantamweight division, and a win against Holm can vault her up even higher. She has won three straight, dating back to April 2022.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Holly Holm: -165
Mayra Bueno Silva: +140
Junyong Park: -145
Albert Duraev: +125
Dumont: -140
Chandler: +120
Francisco Prado: -115
Ottman Azaitar: -105
Nazim Sadykhov: -135
Terrance McKinney: +115
Preliminary card
Melsik Baghdasaryan: -165
Tucker Lutz: +140
Viktoriia Dudakova: -210
Istela Nunes: +180
Melquizael Costa: -205
Austin Lingo: +175
Jack Della Maddalena: -625
Bassil Hafez: +440
Evan Elder: -295
Genaro Valdez: +245
Azat Maksum: -410
Tyson Nam: +310
Alex Munoz: -175
Carl Deaton: +150
Ailin Perez: -200
Ashlee Evans-Smith: +170