Odds for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva on Saturday, July 15

UFC Fight Night is set to return to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 15. There is a 13-bout card headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout between No.3 Holly Holm and No. 10 Mayra Bueno Silva. The prelims will begin at 7:00 p.m. EDT with the main card set to follow at 10:00 p.m EDT. Both will be available for streaming on ESPN and ESPN+.

Holm (15-6) made waves in the UFC when she pulled off a stunning upset of Ronda Rousey to get her career started. She would lose her title in her next fight and has failed to regain it since then despite having several opportunities to win it. Bueno Silva (10-2-1) is climbing up the women’s bantamweight division, and a win against Holm can vault her up even higher. She has won three straight, dating back to April 2022.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Holly Holm: -165

Mayra Bueno Silva: +140

Junyong Park: -145

Albert Duraev: +125

Dumont: -140

Chandler: +120

Francisco Prado: -115

Ottman Azaitar: -105

Nazim Sadykhov: -135

Terrance McKinney: +115

Preliminary card

Melsik Baghdasaryan: -165

Tucker Lutz: +140

Viktoriia Dudakova: -210

Istela Nunes: +180

Melquizael Costa: -205

Austin Lingo: +175

Jack Della Maddalena: -625

Bassil Hafez: +440

Evan Elder: -295

Genaro Valdez: +245

Azat Maksum: -410

Tyson Nam: +310

Alex Munoz: -175

Carl Deaton: +150

Ailin Perez: -200

Ashlee Evans-Smith: +170