Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Veteran Nonito Donaire returns to the ring to try to become the oldest bantamweight champion of all time when he faces Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. The 12-round bout will take place in the Chelsea Ballroom at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. SHOWTIME is going to handle the live broadcast at 9:30 p.m. EIT with the main event expected to start around 11 p.m. ET.

Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs), now 40, is looking to break his own longevity record as he recently held a bantamweight title at the age of 38. He has won titles at bantanweight, flyweight, super flyweight and featherweight during his 21-year career. Donaire won the WBC bantamweight title with a fourth-round knockout over Nordine Oubaali on May 29, 2021 and lost it in a second-round TKO to Naoye Inoue in a unification bout on June 7, 2022.

Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) is on a three-fight win streak and has won 11 out of his past 12 fights with the only loss coming by majority decision to Gary Russell on November 27, 2021. Since that loss, Santiago has wins over Juan Ramirez Marquez, David Carmona and Antonio Nieves, all in 2022. Santiago has won three of his past five fights by knockout or stoppage.

Donaire comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -165 favorite while Santiago is a +130 underdog.

