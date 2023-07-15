Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou II: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Alycia Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) will put her undisputed junior lightweight championship on the line in front of her hometown fans against Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) on Saturday, July 15 at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan. DAZN will have all of the action live starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to start around 10:30 p.m. ET.

Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) will be looking to avenge her only loss as a pro. Linardatou snagged a decision victory over Baumgardner in 2018, early in Baumgardner’s career. The 29-year-old champion is 8-0 since that fight and wants to erase the blemish on her resume. Baumgardner has been buiding a resume that puts her among the best female boxers in the world. Her breakthrough victory came against Mikaela Mayer by split decision to unify the 130-pound belts last October.

Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) was once considered among the best in her class, but she has been fairly inactive since the start of the pandemic. She lost to Katie Taylor in November 2019 in her most notable bout to do and has only fought twice since then. Her most recent bout was a decision win over Aleksandra Vujovic a year ago.

Baumgardner comes into the fight as an -1100 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Linardatou is a +600 underdog.

