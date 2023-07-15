Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago fight time, live stream, more for bantamweight bout

Forty-year-old veteran Nonito Donaire returns to the ring to try to become the oldest bantamweight champion of all time when he faces Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. The 12-round bout will take place in the Chelsea Ballroom at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago

SHOWTIME will handle the broadcast of the main card at 9:30 p.m. ET with the main event expected to begin around 11 p.m. ET.

SHOWTIME Anytime and Paramount+ are streaming options for Saturday’s fight.

Fighter history

Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) is looking to break his own longevity record as he recently held a bantamweight title at the age of 38. He has won titles in four different classes (bantamweight, flyweight, super flyweight and featherweight) during his 21-year career. Donaire won the WBC bantamweight title with a fourth-round knockout over Nordine Oubaali on May 29, 2021, and lost it in a second-round TKO to Naoye Inoue in a unification bout on June 7, 2022.

Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) is on a three-fight win streak and has won 11 out of his past 12 fights with the only loss coming by majority decision to Gary Russell on November 27, 2021. Since that loss, Santiago has wins over Juan Ramirez Marquez, David Carmona and Antonio Nieves, all in 2022.

Fight odds

Donaire is a -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Santiago comes into the fight as a slight +130 underdog.

Full card for Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago