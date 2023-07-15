Full undercard for AnEsonGib vs. FaZe Jarvis Kingpyn fight

A pair of YouTube creators will face off this Saturday, July 15 as AnEsonGib and FaZe Jarvis will serve as the co-main event of Kingpyn Boxing’s weekend card. The event takes place at 2 p.m. ET live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Ring-walks for Gib vs. Jarvis are projected for 5:30 p.m. ET.

These two both ousted their opponents en route to an appearance in the semi-final of the High Stakes Tournament. Kingpyn is a “cross-over” boxing promotion that features stars across several internet platforms within gaming, music, social media, gaming, streaming, reality television and adult entertainment.

Gib enters this bout following back-to-back wins over rival Austin McBroom. The 27-year-old has plenty of celebrity boxing experience stepping into the ring with fellow YouTubers Jake Paul and Taylor Holder. FaZe Jarvis upended DJ Tom Zanetti, forcing him to throw in the towel. The 21-year-old also had a crossover match against Michael Le, winning by a second-round KO.

There will be no odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for this event.

After Gib-Jarvis, the second High Stakes semifinal and main event of the night will feature content creators King Kenny and Whindersson Nunes. The winner of Gib-Jarvis will face the winner of the main event in the Kingpyn Finals.

Full Card for AnEsonGib vs Jarvis