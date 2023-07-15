NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Crayon 301 in New Hampshire

The NASCAR Cup Series is running qualifying on Saturday afternoon with the field competing to fill out the starting lineup for the Crayon 301. Qualifying gets underway at 12:50 p.m. ET in Loudon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and airs on USA Network.

If you’re not watching qualifying on television, we’ll be providing updates for each round and who claims the pole for Sunday’s race. Qualifying will run two rounds and last approximately an hour. The field will be split in half and each driver will get one lap to provide their fastest time. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to a second round where the ten finalists will compete for pole position. The rest of the field will be based on speed in qualifying.

Christopher Bell and Martin Truex, Jr. are co-favorites to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bell won this race last year and Truex claimed the pole in qualifying.

Here is the full entry list for the Crayon 301 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.