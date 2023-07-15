 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Crayon 301 in New Hampshire

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Crayon 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the restart after a rain delay during the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, 2021 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is running qualifying on Saturday afternoon with the field competing to fill out the starting lineup for the Crayon 301. Qualifying gets underway at 12:50 p.m. ET in Loudon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and airs on USA Network.

If you’re not watching qualifying on television, we’ll be providing updates for each round and who claims the pole for Sunday’s race. Qualifying will run two rounds and last approximately an hour. The field will be split in half and each driver will get one lap to provide their fastest time. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to a second round where the ten finalists will compete for pole position. The rest of the field will be based on speed in qualifying.

Christopher Bell and Martin Truex, Jr. are co-favorites to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bell won this race last year and Truex claimed the pole in qualifying.

Here is the full entry list for the Crayon 301 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Crayon 301 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Ryan Newman 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99
37

