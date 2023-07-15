How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Crayon 301 on TV and via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back for qualifying with seven races remaining before the start of the playoffs. The circuit is in Loudon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway running the Crayon 301 this weekend.

Qualifying gets started at approximately 12:50 p.m. ET after a practice session. Both events air on USA Network and you can live stream them at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Defending champ Christopher Bell and defending pole-sitter Martin Truex, Jr. are co-favorites with +650 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are next at +850, and William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Chase Elliott follow at +1100.

A year ago, qualifying wrapped with Truex and Chase Elliott sitting on the front row.

How to watch qualifying for the Crayon 301

Date: Saturday, July 15

Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list