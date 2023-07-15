 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Crayon 301 on TV and via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back for qualifying with seven races remaining before the start of the playoffs. The circuit is in Loudon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway running the Crayon 301 this weekend.

Qualifying gets started at approximately 12:50 p.m. ET after a practice session. Both events air on USA Network and you can live stream them at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Defending champ Christopher Bell and defending pole-sitter Martin Truex, Jr. are co-favorites with +650 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are next at +850, and William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Chase Elliott follow at +1100.

A year ago, qualifying wrapped with Truex and Chase Elliott sitting on the front row.

How to watch qualifying for the Crayon 301

Date: Saturday, July 15
Time: 12:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Crayon 301 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Ryan Newman 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99
37

More From DraftKings Network