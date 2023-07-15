 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Crayon 301

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
A general view of turn one and pit row during the Bad Boy Off Road 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photograph by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend, running the Crayon 301 on Sunday afternoon. The day prior to the race, the field will run in qualifying starting at 12:50 p.m. ET on USA Network.

New Hampshire qualifying includes a 15-minute warm-up session with the field separated into two groups. Each group then runs a first round of single-car, 1-lap qualifying. The five fastest drivers in each group advance to the final round where those ten drivers will compete for the poll. The whole process should take approximately one hour.

Defending race champ Christopher Bell is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying. He’s installed at +550 and is followed by Martin Truex, Jr. (+650), Denny Hamlin (+750), Kyle Larson (+850), and Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick (both +1000).

Last year, Truex claimed pole position and won the first two stages of the race. The prior year, Kyle Busch claimed pole position through the performance-metric formula used following the start of the pandemic. Rain started early in the race that year and Busch crashed into the wall during the first stage, causing him to exit the race.

Crayon 301 entry list

2023 Crayon 301 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Ryan Newman 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99
