NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Crayon 301

The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend, running the Crayon 301 on Sunday afternoon. The day prior to the race, the field will run in qualifying starting at 12:50 p.m. ET on USA Network.

New Hampshire qualifying includes a 15-minute warm-up session with the field separated into two groups. Each group then runs a first round of single-car, 1-lap qualifying. The five fastest drivers in each group advance to the final round where those ten drivers will compete for the poll. The whole process should take approximately one hour.

Defending race champ Christopher Bell is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying. He’s installed at +550 and is followed by Martin Truex, Jr. (+650), Denny Hamlin (+750), Kyle Larson (+850), and Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick (both +1000).

Last year, Truex claimed pole position and won the first two stages of the race. The prior year, Kyle Busch claimed pole position through the performance-metric formula used following the start of the pandemic. Rain started early in the race that year and Busch crashed into the wall during the first stage, causing him to exit the race.

Crayon 301 entry list