What time is the 2023 Ambetter Health 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 15 with the Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports.

The race is 200 laps on a 1.058-mile circuit and lasts approximately two hours. A year ago, Justin Allgaier won the race with a time of 2:27:13, edging out Trevor Bayne. In 2021, Christopher Bell won the race for a third straight running with a time of 2:04:026, edging out Allgaier. The race was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Bell won in 2019 with a time of 2:01:39 and in 2018 with a time of 2:07:27.

Chandler Smith claimed pole position for the race and John H. Nemechek will join him on the front row on Saturday. Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier follow in the second row.