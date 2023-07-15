 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time is the 2023 Ambetter Health 200 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Ambetter Health 200 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
A general view of fans in the grandstands during the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, 2021 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 15 with the Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports.

The race is 200 laps on a 1.058-mile circuit and lasts approximately two hours. A year ago, Justin Allgaier won the race with a time of 2:27:13, edging out Trevor Bayne. In 2021, Christopher Bell won the race for a third straight running with a time of 2:04:026, edging out Allgaier. The race was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Bell won in 2019 with a time of 2:01:39 and in 2018 with a time of 2:07:27.

Chandler Smith claimed pole position for the race and John H. Nemechek will join him on the front row on Saturday. Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier follow in the second row.

2023 Ambetter Health 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Chandler Smith 16
2 John H. Nemechek 20
3 Josh Berry 8
4 Justin Allgaier 7
5 Brandon Jones 9
6 Cole Custer 00
7 Sammy Smith 18
8 Austin Hill 21
9 Austin Dillon 10
10 Sam Mayer 1
11 Daniel Hemric 11
12 Brett Moffitt 25
13 Parker Retzlaff 31
14 Riley Herbst 98
15 Parker Kligerman 48
16 Jeremy Clements 51
17 Sheldon Creed 2
18 Anthony Alfredo 78
19 Joe Graf Jr 19
20 Jeb Burton 27
21 Alex Labbe 91
22 Josh Williams 92
23 Kyle Weatherman 4
24 Brennan Poole 6
25 Connor Mosack 24
26 Kyle Sieg 28
27 Rajah Caruth 44
28 Patrick Emerling 35
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Stefan Parsons 07
31 Chris Hacker 38
32 Blaine Perkins 02
33 Mason Massey 08
34 Chad Finchum 66
35 C.J. McLaughlin 53
36 Greg Van Alst 45
37 Kaz Grala 26
38 Ryan Sieg 39

More From DraftKings Network