How to watch Ambetter Health 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Ambetter Health 200 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the restart after a rain delay during the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, 2021 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend for the Ambetter Health 200. The New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, July 15. The race begins at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at NBC Sports or on the NBC Sports App.

Justin Allgaier is the defending champ of this race, having edged out Trevor Bayne in the final stage. Josh Berry claimed pole position at last year’s race, which was called the Crayon 200.

This year, Allgaier is +400 to win and Berry is +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. John H. Nemechek is the favorite with +250 odds to win. Nemechek is the current points leader and is tied with Austin Hill for the series lead in wins.

The race is 200 laps around the 1.058-mile circuit. The last two races have run 2:27 and 2:04. Last year’s ran a bit long, but generally it’s right around two hours in length. Aside from last year’s race, it has not run longer than two hours and ten minutes since 2011 when it went into six laps of overtime.

How to watch the Ambetter Health 200

Date: Saturday, July 15
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports

Live streaming the Ambetter Health 200 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Ambetter Health 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Chandler Smith 16
2 John H. Nemechek 20
3 Josh Berry 8
4 Justin Allgaier 7
5 Brandon Jones 9
6 Cole Custer 00
7 Sammy Smith 18
8 Austin Hill 21
9 Austin Dillon 10
10 Sam Mayer 1
11 Daniel Hemric 11
12 Brett Moffitt 25
13 Parker Retzlaff 31
14 Riley Herbst 98
15 Parker Kligerman 48
16 Jeremy Clements 51
17 Sheldon Creed 2
18 Anthony Alfredo 78
19 Joe Graf Jr 19
20 Jeb Burton 27
21 Alex Labbe 91
22 Josh Williams 92
23 Kyle Weatherman 4
24 Brennan Poole 6
25 Connor Mosack 24
26 Kyle Sieg 28
27 Rajah Caruth 44
28 Patrick Emerling 35
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Stefan Parsons 07
31 Chris Hacker 38
32 Blaine Perkins 02
33 Mason Massey 08
34 Chad Finchum 66
35 C.J. McLaughlin 53
36 Greg Van Alst 45
37 Kaz Grala 26
38 Ryan Sieg 39

