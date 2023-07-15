How to watch Ambetter Health 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend for the Ambetter Health 200. The New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, July 15. The race begins at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at NBC Sports or on the NBC Sports App.

Justin Allgaier is the defending champ of this race, having edged out Trevor Bayne in the final stage. Josh Berry claimed pole position at last year’s race, which was called the Crayon 200.

This year, Allgaier is +400 to win and Berry is +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. John H. Nemechek is the favorite with +250 odds to win. Nemechek is the current points leader and is tied with Austin Hill for the series lead in wins.

The race is 200 laps around the 1.058-mile circuit. The last two races have run 2:27 and 2:04. Last year’s ran a bit long, but generally it’s right around two hours in length. Aside from last year’s race, it has not run longer than two hours and ten minutes since 2011 when it went into six laps of overtime.

How to watch the Ambetter Health 200

Date: Saturday, July 15

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports

Live streaming the Ambetter Health 200 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup