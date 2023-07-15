 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for final round of Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open tees off Sunday at the Renaissance Club in Scotland. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNetworkStaff
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks off the 18th green after finishing his round during Day Three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 15, 2023 in United Kingdom. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The final day of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is near, and Rory McIlroy at -13 takes a one-shot lead over Tom Kim into the final round of what might be a preview of what we’ll see next week at Hoylake for the Open Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman are both at -11, with plenty of names at -10 that can still be in the mix as well; World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, J.T. Poston, Byeong Hun An, and Eric Cole.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the favorite to win at +140, with Kim the second choice at +500. Fleetwood checks in at +700 as he searches for his first PGA TOUR victory, and Scheffler at +750 still has plenty of backing as well.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and PGA Tour Live will have shot-for-shot coverage of the round, which has been moved earlier in the day than expected, and to using both tees due to expected poor weather. If a network or cable TV partner releases their projected schedule, we’ll add that here as well.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday.

2023 Scottish Open Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
3:57 AM Tee No. 1 Tommy Fleetwood Tom Kim Rory McIlroy
3:46 AM Tee No. 1 J.T. Poston Eric Cole Brian Harman
3:35 AM Tee No. 1 Byeong Hun An Scottie Scheffler Shane Lowry
3:24 AM Tee No. 1 Max Homa Harry Hall Tom Hoge
3:13 AM Tee No. 1 Joakim Lagergren David Lingmerth Robert MacIntyre
3:02 AM Tee No. 1 Xander Schauffele Tyrrell Hatton Sebastian Soderberg
2:51 AM Tee No. 1 Viktor Hovland Davis Riley Ryan Fox
2:40 AM Tee No. 1 Rickie Fowler Luke List Thorbjørn Olesen
2:29 AM Tee No. 1 Sam Burns Padraig Harrington Maximilian Kieffer
2:18 AM Tee No. 1 Lee Hodges Thomas Detry Nick Taylor
2:07 AM Tee No. 1 Sean Crocker Yannik Paul Calum Hill
1:56 AM Tee No. 1 Grant Forrest Ewen Ferguson Ben Martin
1:45 AM Tee No. 1 Nicolai Hojgaard Gary Woodland
3:57 AM Tee No. 10 Austin Eckroat Guido Migliozzi Sami Valimaki
3:46 AM Tee No. 10 Erik van Rooyen Lucas Herbert Connor Syme
3:35 AM Tee No. 10 Kurt Kitayama Dan Bradbury Corey Conners
3:24 AM Tee No. 10 Billy Horschel Andrew Putnam Matthew Jordan
3:13 AM Tee No. 10 Julien Brun Gavin Kyle Green Antoine Rozner
3:02 AM Tee No. 10 Jorge Campillo Marcel Siem Tapio Pulkkanen
2:51 AM Tee No. 10 Ben Taylor Victor Perez Daniel Hillier
2:40 AM Tee No. 10 Matt Wallace Justin Thomas Min Woo Lee
2:29 AM Tee No. 10 Richie Ramsay Dale Whitnell Garrick Higgo
2:18 AM Tee No. 10 Tom McKibbin Marcel Schneider Adri Arnaus
2:07 AM Tee No. 10 Wyndham Clark Joost Luiten Romain Langasque
1:56 AM Tee No. 10 Alexander Björk K.H. Lee Will Gordon
1:45 AM Tee No. 10 Ashun Wu Ben Griffin Jordan Smith

More From DraftKings Network