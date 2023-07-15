Full list of tee times for final round of Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday

The final day of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is near, and Rory McIlroy at -13 takes a one-shot lead over Tom Kim into the final round of what might be a preview of what we’ll see next week at Hoylake for the Open Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman are both at -11, with plenty of names at -10 that can still be in the mix as well; World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, J.T. Poston, Byeong Hun An, and Eric Cole.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the favorite to win at +140, with Kim the second choice at +500. Fleetwood checks in at +700 as he searches for his first PGA TOUR victory, and Scheffler at +750 still has plenty of backing as well.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and PGA Tour Live will have shot-for-shot coverage of the round, which has been moved earlier in the day than expected, and to using both tees due to expected poor weather. If a network or cable TV partner releases their projected schedule, we’ll add that here as well.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday.