Full list of tee times for final round of Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday

The final day of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is near, and Rory McIlroy at -13 takes a one-shot lead over Tom Kim into the final round of what might be a preview of what we’ll see next week at Hoylake for the Open Championship.
Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman are both at -11, with plenty of names at -10 that can still be in the mix as well; World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, J.T. Poston, Byeong Hun An, and Eric Cole.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the favorite to win at +140, with Kim the second choice at +500. Fleetwood checks in at +700 as he searches for his first PGA TOUR victory, and Scheffler at +750 still has plenty of backing as well.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and PGA Tour Live will have shot-for-shot coverage of the round, which has been moved earlier in the day than expected, and to using both tees due to expected poor weather. If a network or cable TV partner releases their projected schedule, we’ll add that here as well.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday.
2023 Scottish Open Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|3:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Tom Kim
|Rory McIlroy
|3:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|J.T. Poston
|Eric Cole
|Brian Harman
|3:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Byeong Hun An
|Scottie Scheffler
|Shane Lowry
|3:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Max Homa
|Harry Hall
|Tom Hoge
|3:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Joakim Lagergren
|David Lingmerth
|Robert MacIntyre
|3:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Xander Schauffele
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Sebastian Soderberg
|2:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Viktor Hovland
|Davis Riley
|Ryan Fox
|2:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Rickie Fowler
|Luke List
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|2:29 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Burns
|Padraig Harrington
|Maximilian Kieffer
|2:18 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Lee Hodges
|Thomas Detry
|Nick Taylor
|2:07 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sean Crocker
|Yannik Paul
|Calum Hill
|1:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Grant Forrest
|Ewen Ferguson
|Ben Martin
|1:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Gary Woodland
|3:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Eckroat
|Guido Migliozzi
|Sami Valimaki
|3:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Lucas Herbert
|Connor Syme
|3:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kurt Kitayama
|Dan Bradbury
|Corey Conners
|3:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Billy Horschel
|Andrew Putnam
|Matthew Jordan
|3:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Julien Brun
|Gavin Kyle Green
|Antoine Rozner
|3:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jorge Campillo
|Marcel Siem
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|2:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Taylor
|Victor Perez
|Daniel Hillier
|2:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Wallace
|Justin Thomas
|Min Woo Lee
|2:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Richie Ramsay
|Dale Whitnell
|Garrick Higgo
|2:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tom McKibbin
|Marcel Schneider
|Adri Arnaus
|2:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Wyndham Clark
|Joost Luiten
|Romain Langasque
|1:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Alexander Björk
|K.H. Lee
|Will Gordon
|1:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ashun Wu
|Ben Griffin
|Jordan Smith