AnEsonGib vs. Faze Jarvis: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The crossover boxing scene is heating up this weekend as Kingpyn Boxing heads into the semifinal round of its High Stakes Tournament. On Saturday, AnEsonGib and FaZe Jarvis are set to fight at welterweight in the co-main event of the card.

The bout will take place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland and will be streamed on DAZN. The event will begin at 2 p.m.ET with ring-walks for Gib vs. Jarvis projected for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Gib enters this bout following a win over previous rival Austin McBroom. Gib defeated McBroom by way of third-round TKO back in April, advancing to the semifinals. The 27-year-old has also fought fellow YouTubers Jake Paul and Taylor Holder, before gaining traction by Kingpyn boxing.

FaZe Jarvis defeated Tom Zanetti, as Zanetti and his camp threw in the towel during the semifinal round. The 21-year-old also had a crossover bout against Michael Le, winning by way of second-round KO. He now looks to play spoiler and advance to the final with a victory over Gib.

For context, Kingpyn is a “cross-over” boxing promotion that allows influencers across social media platforms within gaming, music, social media, streaming, reality television and adult entertainment the chance to put on the gloves.

There are no odds for this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. But, we’ll have updates and round-by-round live coverage for it.

AnEsonGib vs. Faze Jarvis round-by-round results

