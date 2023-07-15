AnEsonGib vs. FaZe Jarvis fight time, live stream, more for welterweight bout

The Kingpyn boxing semifinals will take place this Saturday, July 15 as AnEsonGib and FaZe Jarvis will serve as the co-main event of Kingpyn’s weekend card. Kingpyn is a “cross-over” boxing promotion that allows stars from internet platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Instagram to showcase their skills in the ring.

How to watch AnEsonGib vs. Faze Jarvis

The event takes place at 2 p.m. ET live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Ring-walks for Gib vs. Jarvis are projected for 5:30 p.m. ET.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Gib enters this bout following a win over longtime rival Austin McBroom in the semifinal round. The 27-year-old has fought fellow YouTubers Jake Paul and Taylor Holder, prior to a surprising sweep of McBroom.

FaZe Jarvis defeated DJ Tom Zanetti, forcing him to throw in the towel in the semifinal round. The 21-year-old also had a crossover match against Michael Le, winning by way of a second-round KO.

Fight odds

There will be no odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for this event.

Full card for AnEsonGib vs. Faze Jarvis