Tour de France results: Who won stage 14, who leads overall standings

The 2023 Tour de France wrapped up the second of three big mountain days and it was a thrilling run. Carlos Rodriguez won the stage in a bit of a stunner, edging out Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard at the finish line. Rodriguez finished with a time of 3 hours, 58 minutes, 45 seconds and captured the ten-second time bonus with the win.

Pogačar and Vingegaard were expected to do battle on the final mountain climb, and that appeared to be the case. Pogačar pushed to take the lead, but Vingegaard snuck up ahead of him to claim three more seconds of bonus time at the top of Col de Joux Plane. However, Rodriguez pushed late to close the gap and overtook both cyclists on the technical decent.

Vingegaard picked up one second on Pogačar due to the differences in bonus time and holds a ten second lead in the general classification. He’ll wear the yellow jersey for another day, with Pogačar ten seconds back and Rodriguez moving into third and now 4:43 back, with his own one second lead on Jai Haindley.

The peloton remains in the Alps for a third straight day of mountain climbing. Stage 15 runs 179 kilometers from Les Gets les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc. The stage features five categorized climbs before the cyclists get their second rest day of the Tour.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 14.

Stage 14 top finishers