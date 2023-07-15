Tour de France, Stage 14: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France heads into the French Alps on Saturday as it continues a three-day run of mountain climbing. Stage 14 gets started on Saturday at 7:05 a.m. ET, with Peacock offering exclusive coverage for the day.
The peloton wrapped up the first day of this climbing stretch with Michał Kwiatkowski dominating late to win Stage 13 at the top of Grand Colombier. Tadej Pogačar finished third and picked up eight seconds on yellow jersey-leader Jonas Vingegaard. A nine-second difference could be made up in a hurry with climbing stages on Saturday and Sunday.
Stage 14 is 152 kilometers and will feature five categorized climbs that closes with an 11.6-kilometer climb at 8.5% up Col de Joux Plane. Pogačar and Vingegaard once again top the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +425 and +700, respectively. Felix Gall follows at +1100 and Mattias Skjelmose is +1200. Kwiatkowski is +6500 to win a second-straight mountain stage.
TV schedule
Date: Saturday, July 15
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 53 hours, 48 minutes, 50 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar — 9 seconds back
- Jai Hindley — 2 minutes, 51 seconds back
- Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 4 minutes, 8 seconds back
- Adam Yates — 5 minutes, 3 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France, Stage 14 odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Tadej Pogacar
|+425
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+700
|Felix Gall
|+1100
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+1200
|Tom Pidcock
|+1600
|Michael Woods
|+1600
|Giulio Ciccone
|+2000
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+2500
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+2800
|Louis Meintjes
|+2800
|Ion Izagirre
|+3000
|Daniel Martinez
|+3000
|Ben O'Connor
|+3500
|Wout Van Aert
|+3500
|Valentin Madouas
|+3500
|Thibaut Pinot
|+3500
|Romain Bardet
|+3500
|Guillaume Martin
|+4000
|Mikel Landa
|+5000
|Warren Barguil
|+6500
|Simon Yates
|+6500
|Ruben Guerreiro
|+6500
|Pello Bilbao
|+6500
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|+6500
|Krists Neilands
|+6500
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+6500
|Jai Hindley
|+6500
|Johan Esteban Chaves
|+6500
|David Gaudu
|+6500
|Clement Champoussin
|+6500
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+8000
|Antonio Pedrero
|+8000
|Clement Berthet
|+8000
|Adam Yates
|+8000
|Wout Poels
|+8000
|Sepp Kuss
|+8000
|Rigoberto Uran
|+8000
|Matej Mohoric
|+8000
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+8000
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+10000
|Neilson Powless
|+10000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+10000
|Jack Haig
|+10000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+13000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+13000
|Marc Soler
|+13000
|Dylan Teuns
|+13000
|Egan Bernal
|+13000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+13000
|Chris Harper
|+15000
|Torstein Traeen
|+15000
|Pierre Latour
|+15000
|Nick Schultz
|+15000
|Omar Fraile
|+15000
|Juan Pedro Lopez
|+15000
|Gregor Muhlberger
|+15000
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre
|+20000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+20000
|Rui Costa
|+20000
|Rafal Majka
|+20000
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+20000
|James Shaw
|+20000
|Harold Tejada
|+20000
|Bob Jungels
|+25000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+25000
|Victor Lafay
|+25000
|Simon Geschke
|+25000
|Patrick Konrad
|+25000
|Nans Peters
|+25000
|Anthon Charmig
|+30000
|Alex Aranburu
|+30000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+30000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+30000
|Quentin Pacher
|+30000
|Nils Politt
|+30000
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+30000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+30000
|Lawson Craddock
|+30000
|Kevin Vermaerke
|+30000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+30000
|Georg Zimmermann
|+30000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+30000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+30000
|Andrey Amador
|+40000
|Tony Gallopin
|+40000
|Kevin Geniets
|+40000
|Fred Wright
|+40000
|Anthony Perez
|+50000
|Valentin Ferron
|+50000
|Simon Guglielmi
|+50000
|Remi Cavagna
|+50000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+50000
|Oliver Naesen
|+50000
|Nelson Oliveira
|+50000
|Matthew Dinham
|+50000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+50000
|Lars van den Berg
|+50000
|Hugo Houle
|+50000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+50000
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|+50000
|Chris Hamilton
|+50000
|Simon Clarke
|+60000
|Gianni Moscon
|+60000
|Dries Devenyns
|+60000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+80000
|Benjamin Thomas
|+80000
|Silvan Dillier
|+80000
|Michael Gogl
|+80000
|Matteo Trentin
|+80000
|Mads Pedersen
|+80000
|Quinten Hermans
|+100000
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -130
Jonas Vingegaard: +110
Jai Hindley: +4000
Tom Pidcock: +5000
Carlos Rodriguez Cano: +8000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300