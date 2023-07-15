 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 14: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 14 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

White jersey of best young rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates crosses the finish line of stage thirteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023, a 137.8km stage from Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier 1501m / #UCIWT / on July 14, 2023 in Grand Colombier, France. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France heads into the French Alps on Saturday as it continues a three-day run of mountain climbing. Stage 14 gets started on Saturday at 7:05 a.m. ET, with Peacock offering exclusive coverage for the day.

The peloton wrapped up the first day of this climbing stretch with Michał Kwiatkowski dominating late to win Stage 13 at the top of Grand Colombier. Tadej Pogačar finished third and picked up eight seconds on yellow jersey-leader Jonas Vingegaard. A nine-second difference could be made up in a hurry with climbing stages on Saturday and Sunday.

Stage 14 is 152 kilometers and will feature five categorized climbs that closes with an 11.6-kilometer climb at 8.5% up Col de Joux Plane. Pogačar and Vingegaard once again top the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +425 and +700, respectively. Felix Gall follows at +1100 and Mattias Skjelmose is +1200. Kwiatkowski is +6500 to win a second-straight mountain stage.

TV schedule

Date: Saturday, July 15
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 53 hours, 48 minutes, 50 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 9 seconds back
  3. Jai Hindley — 2 minutes, 51 seconds back
  4. Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 4 minutes, 8 seconds back
  5. Adam Yates — 5 minutes, 3 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 14 odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Tadej Pogacar +425
Jonas Vingegaard +700
Felix Gall +1100
Mattias Skjelmose +1200
Tom Pidcock +1600
Michael Woods +1600
Giulio Ciccone +2000
Matteo Jorgenson +2500
Tobias Halland Johannessen +2800
Louis Meintjes +2800
Ion Izagirre +3000
Daniel Martinez +3000
Ben O'Connor +3500
Wout Van Aert +3500
Valentin Madouas +3500
Thibaut Pinot +3500
Romain Bardet +3500
Guillaume Martin +4000
Mikel Landa +5000
Warren Barguil +6500
Simon Yates +6500
Ruben Guerreiro +6500
Pello Bilbao +6500
Michal Kwiatkowski +6500
Krists Neilands +6500
Jonathan Castroviejo +6500
Jai Hindley +6500
Johan Esteban Chaves +6500
David Gaudu +6500
Clement Champoussin +6500
Carlos Rodriguez +8000
Antonio Pedrero +8000
Clement Berthet +8000
Adam Yates +8000
Wout Poels +8000
Sepp Kuss +8000
Rigoberto Uran +8000
Matej Mohoric +8000
Julian Alaphilippe +8000
Alexey Lutsenko +10000
Neilson Powless +10000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +10000
Jack Haig +10000
Wilco Kelderman +13000
Maxim Van Gils +13000
Marc Soler +13000
Dylan Teuns +13000
Egan Bernal +13000
Emanuel Buchmann +13000
Chris Harper +15000
Torstein Traeen +15000
Pierre Latour +15000
Nick Schultz +15000
Omar Fraile +15000
Juan Pedro Lopez +15000
Gregor Muhlberger +15000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +20000
Tiesj Benoot +20000
Rui Costa +20000
Rafal Majka +20000
Mathieu van der Poel +20000
James Shaw +20000
Harold Tejada +20000
Bob Jungels +25000
Alberto Bettiol +25000
Victor Lafay +25000
Simon Geschke +25000
Patrick Konrad +25000
Nans Peters +25000
Anthon Charmig +30000
Alex Aranburu +30000
Victor Campenaerts +30000
Soren Kragh Andersen +30000
Quentin Pacher +30000
Nils Politt +30000
Magnus Cort Nielsen +30000
Lilian Calmejane +30000
Lawson Craddock +30000
Kevin Vermaerke +30000
Jonas Gregaard +30000
Georg Zimmermann +30000
Gorka Izagirre +30000
Felix Grossschartner +30000
Andrey Amador +40000
Tony Gallopin +40000
Kevin Geniets +40000
Fred Wright +40000
Anthony Perez +50000
Valentin Ferron +50000
Simon Guglielmi +50000
Remi Cavagna +50000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +50000
Oliver Naesen +50000
Nelson Oliveira +50000
Matthew Dinham +50000
Kasper Asgreen +50000
Lars van den Berg +50000
Hugo Houle +50000
Dylan Van Baarle +50000
Christopher Juul-Jensen +50000
Chris Hamilton +50000
Simon Clarke +60000
Gianni Moscon +60000
Dries Devenyns +60000
Benoit Cosnefroy +80000
Benjamin Thomas +80000
Silvan Dillier +80000
Michael Gogl +80000
Matteo Trentin +80000
Mads Pedersen +80000
Quinten Hermans +100000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -130
Jonas Vingegaard: +110
Jai Hindley: +4000
Tom Pidcock: +5000
Carlos Rodriguez Cano: +8000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

