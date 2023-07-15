Tour de France, Stage 14: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France heads into the French Alps on Saturday as it continues a three-day run of mountain climbing. Stage 14 gets started on Saturday at 7:05 a.m. ET, with Peacock offering exclusive coverage for the day.

The peloton wrapped up the first day of this climbing stretch with Michał Kwiatkowski dominating late to win Stage 13 at the top of Grand Colombier. Tadej Pogačar finished third and picked up eight seconds on yellow jersey-leader Jonas Vingegaard. A nine-second difference could be made up in a hurry with climbing stages on Saturday and Sunday.

Stage 14 is 152 kilometers and will feature five categorized climbs that closes with an 11.6-kilometer climb at 8.5% up Col de Joux Plane. Pogačar and Vingegaard once again top the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +425 and +700, respectively. Felix Gall follows at +1100 and Mattias Skjelmose is +1200. Kwiatkowski is +6500 to win a second-straight mountain stage.

TV schedule

Date: Saturday, July 15

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 53 hours, 48 minutes, 50 seconds Tadej Pogačar — 9 seconds back Jai Hindley — 2 minutes, 51 seconds back Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 4 minutes, 8 seconds back Adam Yates — 5 minutes, 3 seconds back

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 14 odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Tadej Pogacar +425 Jonas Vingegaard +700 Felix Gall +1100 Mattias Skjelmose +1200 Tom Pidcock +1600 Michael Woods +1600 Giulio Ciccone +2000 Matteo Jorgenson +2500 Tobias Halland Johannessen +2800 Louis Meintjes +2800 Ion Izagirre +3000 Daniel Martinez +3000 Ben O'Connor +3500 Wout Van Aert +3500 Valentin Madouas +3500 Thibaut Pinot +3500 Romain Bardet +3500 Guillaume Martin +4000 Mikel Landa +5000 Warren Barguil +6500 Simon Yates +6500 Ruben Guerreiro +6500 Pello Bilbao +6500 Michal Kwiatkowski +6500 Krists Neilands +6500 Jonathan Castroviejo +6500 Jai Hindley +6500 Johan Esteban Chaves +6500 David Gaudu +6500 Clement Champoussin +6500 Carlos Rodriguez +8000 Antonio Pedrero +8000 Clement Berthet +8000 Adam Yates +8000 Wout Poels +8000 Sepp Kuss +8000 Rigoberto Uran +8000 Matej Mohoric +8000 Julian Alaphilippe +8000 Alexey Lutsenko +10000 Neilson Powless +10000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +10000 Jack Haig +10000 Wilco Kelderman +13000 Maxim Van Gils +13000 Marc Soler +13000 Dylan Teuns +13000 Egan Bernal +13000 Emanuel Buchmann +13000 Chris Harper +15000 Torstein Traeen +15000 Pierre Latour +15000 Nick Schultz +15000 Omar Fraile +15000 Juan Pedro Lopez +15000 Gregor Muhlberger +15000 Aurelien Paret-Peintre +20000 Tiesj Benoot +20000 Rui Costa +20000 Rafal Majka +20000 Mathieu van der Poel +20000 James Shaw +20000 Harold Tejada +20000 Bob Jungels +25000 Alberto Bettiol +25000 Victor Lafay +25000 Simon Geschke +25000 Patrick Konrad +25000 Nans Peters +25000 Anthon Charmig +30000 Alex Aranburu +30000 Victor Campenaerts +30000 Soren Kragh Andersen +30000 Quentin Pacher +30000 Nils Politt +30000 Magnus Cort Nielsen +30000 Lilian Calmejane +30000 Lawson Craddock +30000 Kevin Vermaerke +30000 Jonas Gregaard +30000 Georg Zimmermann +30000 Gorka Izagirre +30000 Felix Grossschartner +30000 Andrey Amador +40000 Tony Gallopin +40000 Kevin Geniets +40000 Fred Wright +40000 Anthony Perez +50000 Valentin Ferron +50000 Simon Guglielmi +50000 Remi Cavagna +50000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +50000 Oliver Naesen +50000 Nelson Oliveira +50000 Matthew Dinham +50000 Kasper Asgreen +50000 Lars van den Berg +50000 Hugo Houle +50000 Dylan Van Baarle +50000 Christopher Juul-Jensen +50000 Chris Hamilton +50000 Simon Clarke +60000 Gianni Moscon +60000 Dries Devenyns +60000 Benoit Cosnefroy +80000 Benjamin Thomas +80000 Silvan Dillier +80000 Michael Gogl +80000 Matteo Trentin +80000 Mads Pedersen +80000 Quinten Hermans +100000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -130

Jonas Vingegaard: +110

Jai Hindley: +4000

Tom Pidcock: +5000

Carlos Rodriguez Cano: +8000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300