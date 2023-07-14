Sabrina Ionescu wins WNBA 3-point contest with record final round

New Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu won the 2023 WNBA Three-Point Contest on Friday and made history in the process. Ionescu scored 37 points in the final round, a record for both the WNBA and NBA three-point competitions.

Her historic final round helped her topple Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb, who scored 24 points in the losing effort of the final round. Just take a look at her going unconscious from the field to seal the three-point contest win.

Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) just set the all-time record for NBA or WNBA with a score of 37 PTS in the FINAL ROUND of the #Starry3PT Contest to be crowned the NEW 3-PT CHAMPION | @starrylemonlime pic.twitter.com/YcGy3fDfBq — WNBA (@WNBA) July 14, 2023

This has been a banner month for Ionescu, who is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game and has helped the Liberty secure the second-best record in the league heading into the All-Star break. She was named the cover athlete for the WNBA edition of NBA 2K24 last week and will participate in her second All-Star Game as part of Team Stewart on Saturday. We’ll see if she can come off the bench and electrify the Las Vegas crowd yet again.