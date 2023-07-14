 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sabrina Ionescu wins WNBA 3-point contest with record final round

Ionescu sets a record in stunning fashion at All-Star weekend.

By Nick Simon
Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty warms up prior to game against the Seattle Storm at Barclays Center on July 8, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

New Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu won the 2023 WNBA Three-Point Contest on Friday and made history in the process. Ionescu scored 37 points in the final round, a record for both the WNBA and NBA three-point competitions.

Her historic final round helped her topple Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb, who scored 24 points in the losing effort of the final round. Just take a look at her going unconscious from the field to seal the three-point contest win.

This has been a banner month for Ionescu, who is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game and has helped the Liberty secure the second-best record in the league heading into the All-Star break. She was named the cover athlete for the WNBA edition of NBA 2K24 last week and will participate in her second All-Star Game as part of Team Stewart on Saturday. We’ll see if she can come off the bench and electrify the Las Vegas crowd yet again.

