Report: Angels ‘will consider’ trade inquiries for Shohei Ohtani

It’s been a rough few weeks for the Los Angeles Angels. Not only did the team drop nine of 10 heading into the All-Star break — now a full five games back of the final AL Wild Card spots — but Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Zach Neto and Brandon Drury all find themselves on the injured list. With the trade deadline looming, the team’s postseason outlook is pretty grim.

And yet, through all of that, owner Arte Moreno and Co. remained steadfast on one key point: The team had no interest in trading presumptive AL MVP and two-way megastar Shohei Ohtani. On the one hand, no one wants to be the person responsible for trading possibly the greatest talent the game has ever seen. On the other, the only thing worse than trading possibly the greatest talent the game has ever seen is losing him for nothing in free agency — a very real possibility, given Ohtani’s recent comments about wanting to play for a winner.

It felt like a matter of time until reality set in, and sure enough, the Angels are slowly but surely changing their tune:

Yes, that’s still a very qualified report; it says only that the team won’t hang up the phone immediately on trade offers for Ohtani, not that they’re shopping him or that the price won’t be prohibitively high. Still, the fact that they’re willing to cede this ground on July 14 — with more than two weeks to go until the trade deadline — feels significant. Maybe Los Angeles will get hot over the rest of the month and convince the front office to hold onto Ohtani with the hope of finally getting him to the postseason. More likely, though, is that their slow slide down the standings continues, and the looming fear of watching Ohtani walk this winter — leaving L.A. with nothing but an aging and injury-prone Trout and a sub-par farm system — becomes too loud to ignore.