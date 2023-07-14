NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on Friday, July 14

The final day of Summer League play ahead of the consolation and playoff games will take place Friday. We’ll know the four teams in the playoff bracket, while everyone else will play in a consolation game to complete the five-game set in Las Vegas. Here’s a look at Friday’s Summer League schedule.

Summer League Schedule, July 14, Las Vegas

Thunder vs. Wizards - 4:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Clippers vs. 76ers - 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Celtics vs. Knicks - 6:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Mavericks vs. Pacers - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Heat vs. Nuggets - 8:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Spurs vs. Pistons - 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jazz vs. Suns - 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Grizzlies vs. Lakers - 11 p.m. ET, ESPN

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.