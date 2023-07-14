Who are the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game reserves?

WNBA All-Star weekend has arrived and the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game is set to tip off from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Former MVP’s A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were voted on as team captains for the second year in a row and have already selected their rosters from this year’s pool of All-Star players. Team Wilson will feature the starting lineup of Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Arike Ogunbowale, and Aliyah Boston along with Wilson herself. The starting five for Team Stewart will feature Stewart along with Jewell Lloyd, Satou Sabally, Nneka Ogwumike, and Brittney Griner. After the starters, there are a talented group of reserves that will be represented in Saturday’s exhibition.

Among the notable reserves for this contest is Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who will come off the bench for Team Stewart. Collier is fourth in scoring this year with 21.3 points per game and is carrying a rebuilding Lynx team that is currently in a position to reach the postseason. Also headlining the reserves for Team Stewart is New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who joins teammates Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot on the roster. Ionescu has played a huge role on this “superteam” so far this year, averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

On Team Wilson, Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum highlights the reserves as she joins three of her fellow teammates on the roster. Last year’s All-Star Game MVP, she’s having another solid season for the defending champs with 19.1 points and 4.1 assists per game. Another standout reserve for Team Wilson is Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, who is filling in for injured Washington Mystics forward Elene Delle Donne. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year has improved in her second season, putting up 18.5 points and 4.5 rebounds a night.

Here are the full list of reserves for Saturday’s All-Star Game:

Team Stewart

Kahleah Copper - Chicago Sky

Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty

Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever

Courtney Vandersloot - New York Liberty

Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx

Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm

Team Wilson

Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream

Kelsey Plum - Las Vegas Aces

DeWanna Bonner - Connecticut Sun

Cheyenne Parker - Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun

Rhyne Howard - Atlanta Dream

Elena Delle Donne - Washington Mystics^

^Unable to play due to injury