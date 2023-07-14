Here’s the full 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend schedule

2023 WNBA All-Star weekend has arrived and all of the action will take place Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15. ESPN and ABC provide coverage for all of the events and we’ll go over the full schedule below.
Friday, July 14
WNBA Skills Challenge & WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest, 4 p.m. ET— ESPN
Both the skills challenge and three-point contest will tip the weekend off on Friday afternoon. The format for this year’s skills competition has been altered as four sets of All-Star teammates will be paired up and try to record the fastest time through the obstacle course. Both Sabrina Ionescu and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings will pull double duty and participate in both events.
Skills Competition Teams
Team Aces - Kelsey Plum/Chelsea Gray
Team Dream - Allisha Gray/Cheyenne Parker
Team Liberty - Sabrina Ionescu/Courtney Vandersloot
Team Wings - Arike Ogunbowale/Satou Sabally
Three-point Contest Participants
DiJonai Carrington - Connecticut Sun
Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty
Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever
Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings
Sami Whitcomb - Seattle Storm
Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces
Saturday, July 15
WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google, 8 p.m. ET— ESPN App, Twitter, Youtube, Facebook
Hoop Streams will be a digital pregame show hosted by Christine Williamson, Sam Ravech, and Terrika Foster-Brasby.
WNBA Countdown Presented by Google, 8 p.m. ET— ABC
ABC will carry the official pregame show for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night. LaChina Robinson, Andraya Carter, Ros Gold-Onwude, and Carolyn Peck will provide the coverage.
AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023, 8:30 p.m. ET— ABC
The 19th WNBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV. It will be Team Wilson vs. Team Stewart as for the second year in a row, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were the top vote getters and will captain their own squads. Here are the rosters for the showdown:
Team Wilson
A’ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces*
Chelsea Gray - Las Vegas Aces*
Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces*
Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings*
Aliyah Boston - Indiana Fever*
Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream
Kelsey Plum - Las Vegas Aces
DeWanna Bonner - Connecticut Sun
Cheyenne Parker - Atlanta Dream
Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun
Rhyne Howard - Atlanta Dream
Elena Delle Donne - Washington Mystics^
Team Stewart
Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty*
Jewell Lloyd - Seattle Storm*
Satou Sabally - Dallas Wings*
Nneka Ogwumike - Los Angeles Sparks*
Brittney Griner - Phoenix Mercury*
Kahleah Copper - Chicago Sky
Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty
Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever
Courtney Vandersloot - New York Liberty
Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx
Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm
*Starter
^Unable to play due to injury