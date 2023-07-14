Here’s the full 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend schedule

2023 WNBA All-Star weekend has arrived and all of the action will take place Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15. ESPN and ABC provide coverage for all of the events and we’ll go over the full schedule below.

Friday, July 14

WNBA Skills Challenge & WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest, 4 p.m. ET— ESPN

Both the skills challenge and three-point contest will tip the weekend off on Friday afternoon. The format for this year’s skills competition has been altered as four sets of All-Star teammates will be paired up and try to record the fastest time through the obstacle course. Both Sabrina Ionescu and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings will pull double duty and participate in both events.

Skills Competition Teams

Team Aces - Kelsey Plum/Chelsea Gray

Team Dream - Allisha Gray/Cheyenne Parker

Team Liberty - Sabrina Ionescu/Courtney Vandersloot

Team Wings - Arike Ogunbowale/Satou Sabally

Three-point Contest Participants

DiJonai Carrington - Connecticut Sun

Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty

Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings

Sami Whitcomb - Seattle Storm

Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces

Saturday, July 15

WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google, 8 p.m. ET— ESPN App, Twitter, Youtube, Facebook

Hoop Streams will be a digital pregame show hosted by Christine Williamson, Sam Ravech, and Terrika Foster-Brasby.

WNBA Countdown Presented by Google, 8 p.m. ET— ABC

ABC will carry the official pregame show for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night. LaChina Robinson, Andraya Carter, Ros Gold-Onwude, and Carolyn Peck will provide the coverage.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023, 8:30 p.m. ET— ABC

The 19th WNBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV. It will be Team Wilson vs. Team Stewart as for the second year in a row, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were the top vote getters and will captain their own squads. Here are the rosters for the showdown:

Team Wilson

A’ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces*

Chelsea Gray - Las Vegas Aces*

Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces*

Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings*

Aliyah Boston - Indiana Fever*

Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream

Kelsey Plum - Las Vegas Aces

DeWanna Bonner - Connecticut Sun

Cheyenne Parker - Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun

Rhyne Howard - Atlanta Dream

Elena Delle Donne - Washington Mystics^

Team Stewart

Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty*

Jewell Lloyd - Seattle Storm*

Satou Sabally - Dallas Wings*

Nneka Ogwumike - Los Angeles Sparks*

Brittney Griner - Phoenix Mercury*

Kahleah Copper - Chicago Sky

Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty

Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever

Courtney Vandersloot - New York Liberty

Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx

Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm

*Starter

^Unable to play due to injury