How to watch 2023 WNBA All-Star Game skills competition, 3-point contest

2023 WNBA All-Star weekend has arrived and the action at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas will get started on Friday with both the skills challenge and three-point contest. These events will begin at 4 p.m. ET and will air live on ESPN.
This year’s skills competition will feature a new format as four sets of All-Star teammates will be paired up and try to record the fastest time through the obstacle course.
Skills Competition Teams
Team Aces - Kelsey Plum/Chelsea Gray
Team Dream - Allisha Gray/Cheyenne Parker
Team Liberty - Sabrina Ionescu/Courtney Vandersloot
Team Wings - Arike Ogunbowale/Satou Sabally
This year’s three-point competition will be feature six of the top shooters in the league duking it out for three-point supremacy. Both Ionescu and Ogunbowale will pull double duty and participate in both events.
Three-point Contest Participants
DiJonai Carrington - Connecticut Sun
Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty
Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever
Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings
Sami Whitcomb - Seattle Storm
Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces
How to watch WNBA All-Star Game Skills Competition
Date: Friday, July 14
Start time: 4 p.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
If you aren’t around a TV to check out this year’s WNBA All-Star Game, you can stream the action via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.