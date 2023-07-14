How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for July 14 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

The road to SummerSlam continues on tonight as the company sits just over three weeks from the summer spectacle at Ford Field in Detroit. The main event for that show will most likely be made official tonight and we’ll also get a women’s title match this evening.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, July 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was taken to Tribal Court by the Usos last week and his cousins took him to task for his manipulative behaviors. Just as it appeared that champ was ready to relinquish his role as “Tribal Chief”, he hit Jey Uso with a low blow. He and Solo Sikoa then laid waste to the twins, with Sikoa delivering a splash to Jimmy Uso through the announce table to end the segment.

With Jimmy being stretchered out and taken to the hospital, Jey returned later in the night to confront them and took out Sikoa with a steel chair as Reigns left the ring. Holding the undisputed championship belt, Jey officially challenged Reigns to a match. Tonight, we’ll see if the champ accepts the challenge by his cousin for a match at SummerSlam.

The WWE Women’s Championship will be on the line this evening as Asuka will defend the title against Bianca Belair in the third one-on-one title match between these two this year. Belair triggered a DQ during the title match between Asuka and Charlotte Flair two weeks ago and ambushed the champ during a promo segment last week. That brought out Flair, who went right after Belair, and the chaos continued when Iyo Sky attempted to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Asuka. We’ll see if tonight’s title match can go off without a hitch, or if we’ll see more chaos ensue.

Edge returned to Smackdown last week as a guest on the “Grayson Waller Effect” and later had a match against Waller. The rookie held his own in his Smackdown in-ring debut, but ultimately fell to the WWE Hall of Famer. We’ll see if this match between these two was aa one-off, or if there’s more planned for them for SummerSlam.

Also on the show, we’ll most likely get some form of tag match pitting United States Champion Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly vs. the Brawling Brutes. Theory was able to successfully retain his title against Sheamus last week with the help of Pretty Deadly. And with so many people clamoring for him, we’ll most likely get an appearance by LA Knight tonight.