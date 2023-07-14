Wimbledon odds: Odds for #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #2 Novak Djokovic in men’s singles final

The 2023 Wimbledon tournament comes to a close on Sunday when the top two seeds in the men’s singles tournament face off on Centre Court. #1 seed Carlos Alcaraz faces #2 seed Novak Djokovic on ESPN with the match scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET.

Alcaraz is competing for his second Grand Slam title and first at the All England Club. Djokovic is competing for his fifth straight Wimbledon title and eighth overall. He is also looking to win his 24th career Grand Slam.

They’ve met twice in their respective careers and have split the two matches, with both coming on clay. Earlier this year, Djokovic beat him in four sets at the French Open. Last year, Alcaraz beat him in three sets at the ATP Masters 1000 in Madrid.

Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the men’s singles final at Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Match odds: #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #2 Novak Djokovic

Moneyline

Djokovic: -180

Alcaraz: +150

Final set result

Djokovic 3-0: +230

Djokovic 3-1: +340

Djokovic 3-2: +400

Alcaraz 3-0: +475

Alcaraz 3-1: +550

Alcaraz 3-2: +550

Total games won

Alcaraz, 19.5: Over -110, Under -125

Djokovic, 21.5: Over -110, Under -125

Player to win a set

Alcaraz to win at least one set: Yes -370, No +235

Djokovic to win at least one set: Yes -1100, No +500

Any set to finish 6-0

Yes: +1100

No: -6000