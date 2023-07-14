Wimbledon odds: Odds for #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #2 Novak Djokovic in men’s singles final

The 2023 Wimbledon tournament comes to a close on Sunday when the top two seeds in the men’s singles tournament face off on Centre Court. #1 seed Carlos Alcaraz faces #2 seed Novak Djokovic on ESPN with the match scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET.
Alcaraz is competing for his second Grand Slam title and first at the All England Club. Djokovic is competing for his fifth straight Wimbledon title and eighth overall. He is also looking to win his 24th career Grand Slam.
They’ve met twice in their respective careers and have split the two matches, with both coming on clay. Earlier this year, Djokovic beat him in four sets at the French Open. Last year, Alcaraz beat him in three sets at the ATP Masters 1000 in Madrid.
Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the men’s singles final at Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Match odds: #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #2 Novak Djokovic
Moneyline
Djokovic: -180
Alcaraz: +150
Final set result
Djokovic 3-0: +230
Djokovic 3-1: +340
Djokovic 3-2: +400
Alcaraz 3-0: +475
Alcaraz 3-1: +550
Alcaraz 3-2: +550
Total games won
Alcaraz, 19.5: Over -110, Under -125
Djokovic, 21.5: Over -110, Under -125
Player to win a set
Alcaraz to win at least one set: Yes -370, No +235
Djokovic to win at least one set: Yes -1100, No +500
Any set to finish 6-0
Yes: +1100
No: -6000