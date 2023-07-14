Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, July 14

After a well-deserved breather, all 30 MLB teams will be back in action on Friday night. And with a chance to reset their rotations, that means aces abound: Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound for the Angels, Julio Urias and Justin Verlander square off at Citi Field, Corbin Burnes takes on the Reds’ exciting young lineup, and much more. There are a ton of options to sift through for those of you looking to set DFS and fantasy baseball lineups, and as always, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help, telling you who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, July 14

Pitchers to stream

Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics — Blackburn wasn’t at his best in his last start before the break, giving up five runs in five innings to the Chicago White Sox. Prior to that, though, he’d posted a 3.77 ERA over his first six outings of 2023, and both his slider (.205 average against, 36.1% whiff rate) and curveball (.133 average against) are legit weapons. His 87th-percentile chase rate bodes well against a Minnesota Twins lineup that’s striking out more than anyone else in baseball so far this year, and he could very easily put up a quality start here.

JP France, Houston Astros — The Angels offense is in a bad way right now — with no Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Brandon Drury or Zach Neto, this lineup is basically Shohei Ohtani and a whole lot of meh. France isn’t anything special, but he’s on a streak of six consecutive quality starts, as he pumps strikes and lets Houston’s defense make plays behind him. That should be more than enough in this spot.

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles — Kremer went into the All-Star break on a high note, punching out 10 Yankees in seven innings of one-run ball last week. He’s rebounded nicely after a rough start to the season, with five quality starts in his last seven, and a matchup with a middling Miami Marlins lineup at pitcher-friendly Camden Yards is awfully tasty.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, July 14.