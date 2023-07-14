Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, July 14

After a well-deserved couple of days off, the 2023 MLB season kicks off its second half in a big way with all 30 teams in action on Friday night. That makes for a loaded main slate over at DraftKings DFS, featuring 14 games getting started at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, how do you narrow things down for your lineups? Here are three teams we recommend stacking tonight.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, July 14

New York Yankees vs. Colorado Rockies

Gleyber Torres ($5,300)

Giancarlo Stanton ($5,000)

Harrison Bader ($4,300)

Anthony Volpe ($4,000)

Yes, the Yankees have struggled at the plate without Aaron Judge. But they’ve shown signs of life lately, and their matchup on Friday night is simply too good to ignore. Not only will New York get to play in the launching pad of Coors Field, but they’ll go up against Colorado Rockies lefty Austin Gomber — whose home ERA this season is a whopping 7.84. The Yankees have plenty of righty bats to stack against the left-handed Gomber: Torres has been among the only consistent performers for New York this season, while Bader has been great when healthy and Stanton (.963 OPS over his last 10 games) and Volpe (.804) are turning it around after prolonged slumps.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals

Wander Franco ($5,700)

Josh Lowe ($5,000)

Luke Raley ($4,200)

Isaac Paredes ($3,900)

Royals rookie Alec Marsh has a 7.00 ERA after his first two Major League starts, with terrible batted-ball numbers to back it up. (He also has a career 5.72 ERA in the Minors, so it seems like this is just who he is.) Lefties and righties alike have been lighting Marsh up of late, and this deep Rays lineup offers plenty of opportunities for value. Franco is among the game’s biggest power/speed threats, but if you’re looking for cheaper options, Raley (1.005 OPS over his last 10 games) and Paredes (1.020) have been hot lately.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox

Matt Olson ($6,000)

Sean Murphy ($5,400)

Michael Harris II ($4,100)

Eddie Rosario ($3,700)

The Braves have been far and away baseball’s best offense of late, and it’s always wise to grab a piece of them — especially facing a struggling pitcher like Chicago’s Michael Kopech (7.34 FIP over his last three starts). Of course, Atlanta’s bats also cost you a premium, but this stack allows you to tap into that run-scoring upside without breaking the bank. Harris II (.562 SLG over his last 20 games) and Rosario (.571) should be able to thrive with the platoon advantage on Friday, at prices that will allow you to include top-end options like Olson (1.337 OPS over his last 10) and Murphy (1.533).