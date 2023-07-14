Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Rockies on Friday, July 14

The second half of the 2023 MLB season begins tonight, and the New York Yankees will return to action with a weekend series out west against the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field in Denver. Carlos Rodon (0-1, 3.38 ERA) will start for the Yanks while Austin Gomber (7-7, 6.40 ERA) will step on the hill for the Rockies.

New York enters as a -200 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Colorado is a +170 underdog. The run total is set at 11.

Yankees-Rockies picks: Friday, July 14

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), OF Greg Hill (hip), RP Jonathan Loaisiga, OF Jake Bauers (rotator cuff)

Rockies

Day-to-Day: SP Kyle Freeland (shoulder), RP Nick Mears (oblique), RP Brent Suter (oblique)

Out: RP Tyler Kinley (elbow), 2B Brendan Rodgers (shoulder), DH Charlie Blackmon (hand)

Starting pitchers

Carlos Rodon vs. Austin Gomber

After missing the first half of the season with forearm and back injuries, Rodon was finally able to make his debut for the Yankees right before the break. He went 5.1 innings against the Cubs last Friday, yielding two earned runs off four hits in an eventual 3-0 loss. Tonight, we’ll see how he does in his second start against a Rockies lineup that is collectively batting just .211 against him.

Gomber picked up the win in three straight starts right before the break and managed to get his ERA back down into the mid-6.00 range. He went six full innings against the Giants last Friday, yielding just two earned runs off five hits in the win. He’ll have to do a better job at home tonight, where he is sporting a poor 7.84 ERA.

Over/Under pick

This will be a matchup of two lineups that have gotten a few days to rest up during the break. One will be facing a starter that is still trying to get his footing coming off an injury and the other will be facing a starter that has been extremely shaky at home. Hammer the over.

Pick: Over 11

Moneyline pick

New York lost four of its last five games heading into the break and is looking to come out swinging when returning to the field. I expect the Bronx Bombers to do that tonight as they should be able to hammer Gomber at the plate. Take the Yanks in this series opener.

Pick: Yankees