Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Phillies on Friday, July 14

The second half of the MLB season gets started on Friday with an NLCS rematch between the Phillies and Padres -- both of whom enter the second half on the outside of the NL playoff picture. The Padres will start the second half with Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.87 ERA) on the mound, while the Phillies will counter with Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 2.84 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

The moneyline is a pick ‘em on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 9.5.

Padres-Phillies picks: Friday, July 14

Injury report

Padres

Out: RP Steven Wilson (right pectoral strain), OF Preston Tucker (right foot plantar fascitis), SP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation), RP Drew Carlton (right elbow inflammation), RP Reiss Knehr (right elbow strain)

Phillies

Out: INF Josh Harrison (right wrist contusion), RP Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation), Seranthony Dominquez (left oblique strain)

Starting pitchers

Yu Darvish vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Darvish made his return from the injured list last week, giving up three runs on seven hits in five innings against the Mets. Darvish was out for two weeks with a non-COVID illness that resulted in him losing seven pounds. Darvish has allowed three runs in each of his last four starts but allowed two runs in both of his starts against the Phillies in last year’s postseason (going seven and six innings, respectively).

Sanchez likely would have started the season in the Phillies rotation, but he suffered a hamstring injury at the end of spring training that impacted his command. That said, he’s held his own over the past month in the Phillies’ rotation and has a 2.65 ERA over his last three starts (17 innings). Sanchez primarily throws a sinker (.260 batting average against), changeup (.130), and slider (.273).

Over/Under pick

This is a tough one to pick just because it’s hard to tell how teams are going to be after the All-Star break. Both teams spent most of the first half underperforming, but also have offenses that can tally runs at a moment’s notice. I’m backing the offenses.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies start the break on the right foot. They’re only a 1/2 game out of the playoffs and should be rested, refreshed, and locked in after the All-Star break. They turned things around in the second half of last year, and I think that same thing happens this year.

Pick: Phillies