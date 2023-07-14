Wimbledon odds: Opening line for Markéta Vondroušová vs. #6 Ons Jabeur in women’s singles final

The final round for the women’s singles draw at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships is set for Saturday as No. 6 Ons Jabeur will face Markéta Vondroušová. The match will begin at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. These two competitors have faced each other six times prior to this championship showdown, each owning three victories over the other.

Vondroušová is the first unranked player to reach the final at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963. The Czech competitor was able to take out No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals before downing Elina Svitolina in the semis to make the championship round. This is her second career Grand Slam final, previously reaching the 2019 French Open final.

Jabeur is in her second straight Wimbledon final and will try to come out on top after losing to Elena Rybakina last year. She was able to topple Rybakina in the quarterfinals of this year’s tournament before defeating Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets in the semifinals. This is Jabeur’s third career Grand Slam final and is aiming for her first career victory in one.

Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the women’s singles final at Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Match odds: Marketa Vondroušová vs. Ons Jabeur

Moneyline

Jabeur -205

Vondroušová +170

Total games won

Over 21.5 -125

Under 21.5 +100

Total sets

Over 2.5 +115

Under 2.5 -175

Any set to finish 6-0

Yes +750

No -2000