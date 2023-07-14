1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #3 Daniil Medvedev: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships are nearing their conclusion and the semifinal round of the men’s singles draw is set to take place on Friday, July 14. The second matchup will feature No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz taking on No. 3 Daniil Medvedev at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Alcaraz is installed as a -250 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Medvedev a +205 underdog. These two men are 1-1 against each other in their careers. Medvedev toppled Alcaraz during the second round of the 2021 Wimbledon draw and Alcaraz recently defeated Medvedev in the finals of the 2023 Indian Wells Masters back in March.

Medvedev is looking to reach his fourth career Grand Slam final and will have to topple the world’s top-ranked player to get there. He survived a five-set gauntlet against unranked Christopher Eubanks in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round to reach this point.

Alcaraz is in just the third Grand Slam semifinal of his career and is trying to make the Wimbledon championship round for the very first time. He easily dispatched of No. 6 Holger Rune in straight sets on Wednesday to reach this point.

Men’s singles semifinal: #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #3 Daniil Medvedev

Match time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Carlos Alcaraz -250

Daniil Medvedev +205

Tournament odds

Carlos Alcaraz +250

Daniil Medvedev +1100