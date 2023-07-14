Wimbledon results: Who is advancing to the finals in the men’s singles bracket?

The 2023 Wimbledon tournament is rapidly coming to a close, and Friday will feature the two semifinal matches for the men’s singles draw. #2 seed Novak Djokovic faces #8 seed Jannik Sinner at 8:30 a.m. ET and #1 seed Carlos Alcaraz faces #3 seed Daniil Medvedev after that first match wraps. Both matches are on Centre Court and will air on ESPN.

Djokovic is a heavy favorite in his match with -475 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sinner is +370 and is -150 to claim at least one set. Djokovic is looking to win his fifth straight Wimbledon title and eighth overall to go along with 24 total Grand Slam titles. Sinner has advanced further in this tournament than he has in any previous Grand Slam appearance.

Alcaraz is -250 to win his match while Medvedev is +205. Alcaraz won last year’s US Open and is coming off a semifinal appearance at this year’s French Open. This is the furthest he’s advanced at Wimbledon. Medvedev won the 2021 US Open and this is also the furthest he’s advanced at Wimbledon.

With the semifinals underway, we’ll track results as the field narrows to the final two in the men’s singles draw. The men’s final is scheduled for Sunday morning and will start on ESPN at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Wimbledon Men’s Final matchup

TBD vs. TBD