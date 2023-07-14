8 Jannik Sinner vs. #2 Novak Djokovic: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships are nearing their conclusion and the semifinal round of the men’s singles draw is set to take place on Friday, July 14. The first matchup will feature No. 2 Novak Djokovic taking on No. 8 Jannik Sinner at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Djokovic is installed as a -475 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Sinner a +370 underdog. Djokovic owns a 2-0 career record vs. Sinner and most recently defeated him in five sets during the quarterfinals of last year’s Wimbledon tournament.

The 21-year-old Sinner is participating in his first-ever semifinal match in a Grand Slam tournament and is looking to pull a huge upset at the All England Club. He got to this point by taking out Roman Safiullin during the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Djokovic is in a Grand Slam tournament semifinal for the 46th time in his career, tying Roger Federer for most all time. The four-time defending Wimbledon champion was able to get to this point by downing Andrey Rublev in four sets during their quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.

Men’s singles semifinal: #8 Jannik Sinner vs. #2 Novak Djokovic

Match time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Djokovic -475

Sinner +370

Tournament odds

Djokovic -190

Sinner +1200