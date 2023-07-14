 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Ambetter Health 200 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Ambetter Health 200 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the restart after a rain delay during the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, 2021 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Loudon this weekend for its annual trip to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The weekend opens with Xfinity Series qualifying on Friday afternoon. The field will compete to fill out the starting lineup at 5:35 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The qualifying process in New Hampshire is a single round for the Xfinity Series. The drivers will run a warm-up session and then run single-car, 1-lap qualifying. The fastest lap secures pole position, the slowest lap is in the back of the pack, and everybody else fills in the rest of the starting lineup.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win ahead of qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. he is +250 to win and is followed by defending race winner Justin Allgaier at +350. Josh Berry claimed pole position. The year prior, Jeb Burton claimed the pole and Christopher Bell won the race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Ambetter Health 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Ambetter Health 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Austin Dilon 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf Jr 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Chris Hacker 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Rajah Caruth 44
30 Greg Van Alst 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Chad Finchum 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Alex Labbe 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

