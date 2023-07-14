NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Ambetter Health 200 Xfinity race

NASCAR is in Loudon this weekend for its annual trip to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The weekend opens with Xfinity Series qualifying on Friday afternoon. The field will compete to fill out the starting lineup at 5:35 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The qualifying process in New Hampshire is a single round for the Xfinity Series. The drivers will run a warm-up session and then run single-car, 1-lap qualifying. The fastest lap secures pole position, the slowest lap is in the back of the pack, and everybody else fills in the rest of the starting lineup.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win ahead of qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. he is +250 to win and is followed by defending race winner Justin Allgaier at +350. Josh Berry claimed pole position. The year prior, Jeb Burton claimed the pole and Christopher Bell won the race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Ambetter Health 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.