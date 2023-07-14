 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ambetter Health 200 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in New Hampshire for the 2023 Ambetter Health 200. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of car on track during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2021 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will run on Saturday with the Ambetter Health 200. The day before the race, qualifying will get going on Friday at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on USA Network.

A live stream will be available via live stream through NBC Sports or one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

John H. Nemechek heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +250 and is followed by last year’s winner, Justin Allgaier, at +350. The rest of the top five in odds include Josh Berry (+550), Cole Custer (+650), and Sammy Smith (+850). Nemechek is tied with Austin Hill with a series-leading three wins. Hill is +1400 to win the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Ambetter Health 200

Date: Friday, July 14
Time: 5:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBC Sports

Entry list

2023 Ambetter Health 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Austin Dilon 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf Jr 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Chris Hacker 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Rajah Caruth 44
30 Greg Van Alst 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Chad Finchum 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Alex Labbe 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

