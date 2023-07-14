Ambetter Health 200 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will run on Saturday with the Ambetter Health 200. The day before the race, qualifying will get going on Friday at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on USA Network.

A live stream will be available via live stream through NBC Sports or one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

John H. Nemechek heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +250 and is followed by last year’s winner, Justin Allgaier, at +350. The rest of the top five in odds include Josh Berry (+550), Cole Custer (+650), and Sammy Smith (+850). Nemechek is tied with Austin Hill with a series-leading three wins. Hill is +1400 to win the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Ambetter Health 200

Date: Friday, July 14

Time: 5:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBC Sports

