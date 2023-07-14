Breaking down the weather forecast for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR will be in New Hampshire for this weekend’s races. The Xfinity Series and the Cup Series will race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, while the Truck Series has the week off. The events are scheduled to get started on Friday, July 14 and run through Sunday, July 16. The weather could certainly play an impact on that as the forecast doesn’t look great to begin the week.

It is going to be a long weekend for NASCAR and the weather. It isn’t so much if it will rain, but when and how much. There are restrictions on how much they can move scheduled events, so we will see how creative they can get with getting the two races in with at least an 80% chance of rain each day.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend in Loudon, New Hampshire, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 14

Hi 80°, Low 64°: Cloudy and humid; a couple of afternoon thunderstorms, 90% chance of rain

5:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

5:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, July 15

Hi 85°, Low 69°: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm, 80% chance of rain

12:05 p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

12:50 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

3 p.m. ET, Ambetter Health 200, Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 211.6 miles)

Sunday, July 16

Hi 78°, Low 66°: Mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers, 94% chance of rain

2:30 p.m. ET, Crayon 301, Cup Series race (301 laps, 318.458 miles)