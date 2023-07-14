 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open tees off at XXXXX a.m. ET on Saturday from the Renaissance Club in Scotland. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNetworkStaff Updated
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Justin Thomas of the United States shake hands on the 18th green after finishing their round during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 14, 2023 in United Kingdom. Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Just 51 weeks removed from one of the more disappointing moments in a storied career, Rory McIlroy is back atop the leaderboard in Alba, this time at the 2023 Scottish Open.

McIlroy fired a 64 on Thursday and a 66 under tough conditions on Saturday to check in at -10 for the championship, one shot clear of Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim, and Byeong Hun An all at -9. It makes for a compelling leaderboard for the last tournament before next week’s 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where McIlroy will attempt to avenge the loss he had with the 54-hole lead entering Sunday at St. Andrews

At DraftKings Sportsbook after Friday’s play, McIlroy is the favorite for victory at +210. Hatton is the second choice at +450, with the No. 1 player in the world Scottie Scheffler (T7 and -7 entering Saturday) at +650. Kim is at +900, with An at +1600.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at XXXX a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, and from 12-3 p.m. ET on CBS. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of projected groups for Round 3 of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday. Due to inclement weather, players will start on both Tee No. 1 and Tee No. 10 at approximately 2:00-4:00 a.m. ET. When tee times are available, we’ll add them here.

2023 Scottish Open Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Tee No. 1 Rory McIlroy Tyrrell Hatton Tom Kim
Tee No. 1 Byeong Hun An Sam Burns Brian Harman
Tee No. 1 Padraig Harrington Scottie Scheffler Nicolai Hojgaard
Tee No. 1 Daniel Hillier Max Homa Rickie Fowler
Tee No. 1 Grant Forrest Sebastian Soderberg Ewen Ferguson
Tee No. 1 Marcel Schneider Yannik Paul Gavin Kyle Green
Tee No. 1 Romain Langasque Harry Hall Shane Lowry
Tee No. 1 Erik van Rooyen Wyndham Clark Tom Hoge
Tee No. 1 Will Gordon Joakim Lagergren J.T. Poston
Tee No. 1 K.H. Lee Thorbjørn Olesen Viktor Hovland
Tee No. 1 Connor Syme Kurt Kitayama Davis Riley
Tee No. 1 Ryan Fox Ben Griffin Ashun Wu
Tee No. 1 Thomas Detry Dale Whitnell Xander Schauffele
Tee No. 10 Tommy Fleetwood Robert MacIntyre Garrick Higgo
Tee No. 10 Eric Cole David Lingmerth Lee Hodges
Tee No. 10 Jordan Smith Calum Hill Alexander Björk
Tee No. 10 Dan Bradbury Corey Conners Sami Valimaki
Tee No. 10 Matt Wallace Justin Thomas Min Woo Lee
Tee No. 10 Sean Crocker Joost Luiten Ben Martin
Tee No. 10 Tapio Pulkkanen Ben Taylor Julien Brun
Tee No. 10 Tom McKibbin Antoine Rozner Luke List
Tee No. 10 Adri Arnaus Austin Eckroat Billy Horschel
Tee No. 10 Victor Perez Gary Woodland Guido Migliozzi
Tee No. 10 Maximilian Kieffer Andrew Putnam Lucas Herbert
Tee No. 10 Richie Ramsay Jorge Campillo Matthew Jordan
Tee No. 10 Nick Taylor Marcel Siem

More From DraftKings Network