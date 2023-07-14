Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Genesis Scottish Open

Just 51 weeks removed from one of the more disappointing moments in a storied career, Rory McIlroy is back atop the leaderboard in Alba, this time at the 2023 Scottish Open.

McIlroy fired a 64 on Thursday and a 66 under tough conditions on Saturday to check in at -10 for the championship, one shot clear of Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim, and Byeong Hun An all at -9. It makes for a compelling leaderboard for the last tournament before next week’s 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where McIlroy will attempt to avenge the loss he had with the 54-hole lead entering Sunday at St. Andrews

At DraftKings Sportsbook after Friday’s play, McIlroy is the favorite for victory at +210. Hatton is the second choice at +450, with the No. 1 player in the world Scottie Scheffler (T7 and -7 entering Saturday) at +650. Kim is at +900, with An at +1600.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at XXXX a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, and from 12-3 p.m. ET on CBS. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of projected groups for Round 3 of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday. Due to inclement weather, players will start on both Tee No. 1 and Tee No. 10 at approximately 2:00-4:00 a.m. ET. When tee times are available, we’ll add them here.