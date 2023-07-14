Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Genesis Scottish Open

Just 51 weeks removed from one of the more disappointing moments in a storied career, Rory McIlroy is back atop the leaderboard in Alba, this time at the 2023 Scottish Open.
McIlroy fired a 64 on Thursday and a 66 under tough conditions on Saturday to check in at -10 for the championship, one shot clear of Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim, and Byeong Hun An all at -9. It makes for a compelling leaderboard for the last tournament before next week’s 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where McIlroy will attempt to avenge the loss he had with the 54-hole lead entering Sunday at St. Andrews
At DraftKings Sportsbook after Friday’s play, McIlroy is the favorite for victory at +210. Hatton is the second choice at +450, with the No. 1 player in the world Scottie Scheffler (T7 and -7 entering Saturday) at +650. Kim is at +900, with An at +1600.
The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at XXXX a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, and from 12-3 p.m. ET on CBS. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of projected groups for Round 3 of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday. Due to inclement weather, players will start on both Tee No. 1 and Tee No. 10 at approximately 2:00-4:00 a.m. ET. When tee times are available, we’ll add them here.
2023 Scottish Open Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Tee No. 1
|Rory McIlroy
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Tom Kim
|Tee No. 1
|Byeong Hun An
|Sam Burns
|Brian Harman
|Tee No. 1
|Padraig Harrington
|Scottie Scheffler
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Tee No. 1
|Daniel Hillier
|Max Homa
|Rickie Fowler
|Tee No. 1
|Grant Forrest
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Ewen Ferguson
|Tee No. 1
|Marcel Schneider
|Yannik Paul
|Gavin Kyle Green
|Tee No. 1
|Romain Langasque
|Harry Hall
|Shane Lowry
|Tee No. 1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Wyndham Clark
|Tom Hoge
|Tee No. 1
|Will Gordon
|Joakim Lagergren
|J.T. Poston
|Tee No. 1
|K.H. Lee
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Viktor Hovland
|Tee No. 1
|Connor Syme
|Kurt Kitayama
|Davis Riley
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Fox
|Ben Griffin
|Ashun Wu
|Tee No. 1
|Thomas Detry
|Dale Whitnell
|Xander Schauffele
|Tee No. 10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Robert MacIntyre
|Garrick Higgo
|Tee No. 10
|Eric Cole
|David Lingmerth
|Lee Hodges
|Tee No. 10
|Jordan Smith
|Calum Hill
|Alexander Björk
|Tee No. 10
|Dan Bradbury
|Corey Conners
|Sami Valimaki
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Wallace
|Justin Thomas
|Min Woo Lee
|Tee No. 10
|Sean Crocker
|Joost Luiten
|Ben Martin
|Tee No. 10
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Ben Taylor
|Julien Brun
|Tee No. 10
|Tom McKibbin
|Antoine Rozner
|Luke List
|Tee No. 10
|Adri Arnaus
|Austin Eckroat
|Billy Horschel
|Tee No. 10
|Victor Perez
|Gary Woodland
|Guido Migliozzi
|Tee No. 10
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Andrew Putnam
|Lucas Herbert
|Tee No. 10
|Richie Ramsay
|Jorge Campillo
|Matthew Jordan
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Taylor
|Marcel Siem