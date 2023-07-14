Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The PGA TOUR has teed off the second round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Friday morning, with Byeong-Hun An of South Korea still the leader after a blistering -9 61 on Thursday to set the pace at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

The first trios on Friday teed off at 2:15 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning 7:30 a.m. ET. It should be about breakfast time for most golf fans before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Genesis Scottish Open as of now?

Right now the expected cut line is set at -2, but with plenty of wind and rain expected this afternoon, there’s a good chance you’d rather be on the Thursday afternoon/Friday morning end of the draw this weekend. There are exactly 65 golfers at -2 or better as of now.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

The UK’s Danny Willett is at +7 as he finishes his second round, and he can join fellow major winner Jimmy Walker (+5 thru 12) on the way home today. Jordan Spieth was a popular pick this week, but after a +2 72 on Thursday, he’ll have plenty of work to do this afternoon.