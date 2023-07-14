Tour de France results: Who won stage 13, who leads overall standings

The 2023 Tour de France completed the first of three critical mountain stages in eastern France and Michał Kwiatkowski has claimed victory in Stage 13. Kwiatkowski finished atop Grand Colombier with a time of 3 hours, 17 minutes, 33 seconds. He claimed a ten-second time bonus with the win. Maxim van Gils finished second 47 seconds back and Tadej Pogačar finished third three seconds further back. They picked up six- and four-second bonuses, respectively.

Pogačar finished four seconds ahead of yellow-jersey wearer Jonas Vingegaard. The four seconds plus the four-second bonus helped Pogačar cut Vingegaard’s overall lead to nine seconds. Jai Hindley remains in third but lost some time and is now 2:51 back of Vingegaard.

The Tour heads into the Alps on Saturday for Stage 14. There will be five categorized climbs on this stage, with the 152-kilometer course wrapping with an 11.6-kilometer climb at 8.5%. The neutralized start begins at 7:05 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 13.

Stage 13 top finishers