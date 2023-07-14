Tour de France, Stage 13: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France heads into the mountains once again as the Alps are approaching. The peloton will open on Friday in the Jura Mountains before moving on to the Alps this weekend. Stage 13 runs 138 kilometers from Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier and gets underway at 7:45 a.m. ET on Peacock. USA Network will pick up coverage at 8 a.m.
The stage will feature two notable climbs, with the second being the most significant. The peloton will climb Grand Colombier to close out the stage, and that will feature 17.4 kilometers of climbing at a 7.1% grade.
Tadej Pogačar is the favorite to win Friday’s mountain stage with +150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jonas Vingegaard follows at +400 in the first of three stages that could very well decide this race. Pogačar has hung close to Vingegaard and will look to push further on the mountains. If Pogačar handles his business, there’s a good chance he’s wearing the yellow jersey at the end of this weekend.
TV schedule
Date: Friday, July 14
Time: 7:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 50 hours, 30 minutes, 23 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar — 17 seconds back
- Jai Hindley — 2 minutes, 40 seconds back
- Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 4 minutes, 22 seconds back
- Pello Bilbao Lopez — 4 minutes, 34 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Tadej Pogačar: +150
Jonas Vingegaard: +400
Michael Woods: +1600
Felix Gall: +1800
Giulio Ciccone: +2500
Thibaut Pinot: +2800
Valentin Madouas: +2800
Tom Pidcock: +2800
Jai Hindley: +3000
Simon Yates: +3500
Wout van Aert: +4000
Mattias Skjelmose: +4000
Carlos Rodriguez Cano: +4000
Louis Meintjes: +4000
Daniel Martinez: +4000
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -110
Jonas Vingegaard: +100
Jai Hindley: +5000
Tom Pidcock: +8000
Carlos Rodriguez Cano: +8000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300