Tour de France, Stage 13: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France heads into the mountains once again as the Alps are approaching. The peloton will open on Friday in the Jura Mountains before moving on to the Alps this weekend. Stage 13 runs 138 kilometers from Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier and gets underway at 7:45 a.m. ET on Peacock. USA Network will pick up coverage at 8 a.m.

The stage will feature two notable climbs, with the second being the most significant. The peloton will climb Grand Colombier to close out the stage, and that will feature 17.4 kilometers of climbing at a 7.1% grade.

Tadej Pogačar is the favorite to win Friday’s mountain stage with +150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jonas Vingegaard follows at +400 in the first of three stages that could very well decide this race. Pogačar has hung close to Vingegaard and will look to push further on the mountains. If Pogačar handles his business, there’s a good chance he’s wearing the yellow jersey at the end of this weekend.

TV schedule

Date: Friday, July 14

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 50 hours, 30 minutes, 23 seconds Tadej Pogačar — 17 seconds back Jai Hindley — 2 minutes, 40 seconds back Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 4 minutes, 22 seconds back Pello Bilbao Lopez — 4 minutes, 34 seconds back

Stage winner

Tadej Pogačar: +150

Jonas Vingegaard: +400

Michael Woods: +1600

Felix Gall: +1800

Giulio Ciccone: +2500

Thibaut Pinot: +2800

Valentin Madouas: +2800

Tom Pidcock: +2800

Jai Hindley: +3000

Simon Yates: +3500

Wout van Aert: +4000

Mattias Skjelmose: +4000

Carlos Rodriguez Cano: +4000

Louis Meintjes: +4000

Daniel Martinez: +4000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -110

Jonas Vingegaard: +100

Jai Hindley: +5000

Tom Pidcock: +8000

Carlos Rodriguez Cano: +8000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300