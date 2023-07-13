Jaden Hardy out for rest of 2023 Summer League with shoulder contusion

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy will miss the rest of the 2023 NBA Summer League due to a shoulder contusion, per the team. Hardy was one of the top scorers in the showcase and did play three games, but the Mavericks are not going to have him for the final two contests.

Jaden Hardy (left shoulder contusion) will miss the rest of this year’s Summer League. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) July 13, 2023

Hardy averaged 23 points per game, although his efficiency left a lot to be desired. The good news is he was averaging 11 free throw attempts per game, which is a sign he can be aggressive when given the opportunity. Even though the Mavericks brought back Kyrie Irving in free agency, they are counting on Hardy to make a leap as growth from within is ultimately what could make them a contender.

With Hardy out, look for AJ Lawson and Mike Miles Jr. to have a bigger workload for the final two games. The Mavericks could make the semifinals if things break right for them, and that’ll be a good opportunity for some other players to fight for a roster spot.