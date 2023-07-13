Devin Haney arrested on gun charge

Undisputed boxing lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday for felony possession of a concealed weapon, per TMZ. He was later released on $35,000 bail and is due in court for a hearing next month.

According to TMZ’s report, Haney was riding passenger in a car that was pulled over by police for an unsafe lane change and failure to use a turn signal. The driver of the vehicle informed officers of the presence of a firearm in the vehicle and a search revealed a semi-automatic gun underneath the driver’s seat. The report further indicated that no one claimed possession of the weapon and with the vehicle being owned by Haney, we was booked for the concealed weapon charge.

At 24, Haney has become one of the fast rising stars of boxing with his 30-0 record and his ownership of the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF lightweight titles. He most recently defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision in May and appears to be on a collision course with Teofimo Lopez for his next fight.