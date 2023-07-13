What are the tiebreakers for the 2023 Summer League?

NBA Summer League play heads into the last stages in Las Vegas, and that means we’re going to start seeing teams qualifying for the playoffs. Only four teams make the semifinal games after playing four games each during the main slate, and that opens up the possibility of teams being tied on record. Here’s a look at the tiebreakers for the 2023 Summer League.

If there a two teams tied on record, the first tiebreaker will be head-to-head record. If the teams haven’t played, point differential will be used. If the point differential is the same, total points scored will be the next tiebreaker. If the teams are still tied, the tie will be broken by a coin flip. The point differential tiebreaker should be enough to solve all ties.

If there are more than two teams tied, the tiebreaker system goes immediately to point differential, followed by total points and then a coin flip.

It’s important to note these tiebreakers will also be used to determine seeds if two teams that qualify for the semifinals are tied on record.