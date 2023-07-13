Which teams have made the 2023 Summer League playoffs?

NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas for the 2023 offseason will begin to wind down over the next few days as the semifinal bracket gets set. Only four teams out of 30 will make the semifinal round, which means even one loss in the main four-game schedule could be enough to bounce a team from contention. Here’s a look at which teams have qualified for the semifinal round.

Qualified teams: None

No teams have officially qualified for the semifinal round yet but the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets are set to lock up spots if they win Thursday. Both squads are undefeated in Summer League play in Las Vegas. The Utah Jazz will also enter their final matchup of the showcase with a perfect record and would be in if they win their last game.

The semifinals will all take place Sunday, and the championship game will take place Monday evening as the lone action for the day.