NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on Thursday, July 13

Summer League action from Las Vegas continues Thursday with eight games on the slate. The Cavaliers and Rockets will be going for perfect 4-0 marks, and that would likely be enough to put them in the semifinals. Elsewhere, the Hornets will hope rookie Brandon Miller can deliver another strong showing and the Blazers might bring Scoot Henderson back onto the floor. The guard is dealing with a shoulder injury but hasn’t officially been ruled out of the showcase.

Here’s the full schedule Thursday.

Summer League Schedule, July 13, Las Vegas

Cavaliers vs. Bulls - 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

76ers vs. Hawks - 3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Raptors vs. Nets - 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Heat vs. Bucks - 5:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Rockets vs. Warriors - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Hornets vs. Pelicans - 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Trail Blazers vs. Magic - 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Kings vs. Timberwolves - 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.